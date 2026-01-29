Cetera Deepens RIA Platform with Acquisition of Plains Wealth Management

Acquisition brings approximately $400 million as independent practice specializing in wealth

management and tax planning rejoins Cetera community after prior affiliation with Avantax

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has completed the acquisition of Plains Wealth Management, a Texas-based independent practice that oversees approximately $400 million* in assets. The acquisition further expands Cetera's RIA model and represents a return to the Cetera community after Plains Wealth Management was formerly affiliated with Avantax. The Plains Wealth Management team is based in Houston with offices in Cypress, Texas, and is led by Ronn Kudlacek, MS, CFP®, CPA, Brad Wilson, CLU®, and Savara McDaniel, CFP®.

The Plains Wealth Management team joins The Retirement Planning Group (TRPG), Cetera's employee-based RIA. The acquisition expands TRPG's footprint into the Houston market and delivers multiple benefits for the Plains Wealth Management team, including enhanced growth opportunities, defined succession pathways, and continued evolution within the Cetera network.

"We are excited to join TRPG – a powerful and collaborative financial planning-first organization that values the importance of wealth management and tax planning capabilities," said Kudlacek. "Holistically integrating these capabilities is core to how we serve our clients and we feel fully supported at Cetera and TRPG. We look forward to serving clients for years to come in collaboration with the TRPG team and appreciate the succession solution optionality we now have – for the good of our clients, business and team."

"Increasingly, we see that thriving financial advisory teams seeking to spend more time with clients and less time running their business are finding a supportive home at Cetera and TRPG," said Jen Hanau, RIA & Branches Channel Leader at Cetera. "The Plains Wealth team embraces this approach and will be positioned well for long-term business success at Cetera, where we deliver comprehensive "forever home" resources for independent financial professionals throughout their professional lifecycles."

The acquisition represents the latest growth in Cetera's RIA & Branches channel. Launched in June 2025, Cetera's RIA & Branches channel is Cetera's newest dedicated channel, supporting independent RIAs, its owned W-2 RIA businesses, and the supported independence branches model.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $625 billion in assets under administration and $284 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of August 31, 2025.

About Avantax

Avantax, a unique community within Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, delivers tax-intelligent wealth management solutions for financial professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting its goal of minimizing clients' tax burdens through comprehensive tax-intelligent financial planning. For additional information, please visit www.avantax.com.

