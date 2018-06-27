Cetera Financial Group Introduces Advisor Texting Solution to Strengthen Advisor / Client Relationships by Enabling Seamless, Compliant Communication

Michael Zuna, Chief Marketing Officer of Cetera Financial Group, said, "Texting is a high-priority communication tool in both our personal and business lives. Studies show that we respond faster to text messages than any other type of outreach. Our new texting solution is another example of Cetera understanding what advisors need to be successful and stay connected with their clients. Helping advisors get a more holistic picture of their clients' financial lives is one of our core priorities, and this new tool is the next step in that ongoing mission."

Powered by Hearsay Systems, a Silicon Valley-based provider of digital client engagement solutions for advisors and agents at financial services and insurance firms, Cetera's texting solution is fully compatible with the company's existing electronic archiving system, enabling the storage of all messages in a manner consistent with FINRA regulatory guidelines. Texts sent and received through the solution will be accessible from advisors' desktops or mobile devices. Cetera will introduce the solution in phases, beginning with a pilot program currently underway with advisors representing each of Cetera's network firms.

Clara Shih, Chief Executive Officer at Hearsay Systems, said, "In today's hyper-digital world, being able to communicate via text is not only an expectation among clients, but a key factor in building deep, long-lasting client relationships. We are thrilled to work with Cetera Financial Group and equip their advisors with our new Hearsay Relate solution, so they can efficiently send texts and place voice calls from a dedicated business number, leverage time-saving features like pre-built workflows that automate common industry-specific tasks – such as annual review reminders – all while using technology that conforms to the highest possible standards of security and regulatory compliance."

Zuna concluded, "Cetera's new texting solution provides our advisors with a crucial tool for increasing transparency and connection to their clients. Today's announcement builds on a foundation of consistent and seamless communication designed to deepen the relationships our advisors have with their clients. We are excited to team with Hearsay Systems, a proven leader in promoting client engagement in our industry, to leverage our technological know-how and scale to deliver yet another tool that will allow advisors to deepen relationships and win new business."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group ("Cetera") is a leading network of independent firms empowering the delivery of professional financial advice to individuals, families and company retirement plans across the country through trusted financial advisors and financial institutions. Cetera is the second-largest independent financial advisor network in the nation by number of advisors, as well as a leading provider of retail services to the investment programs of banks and credit unions.

Through its multiple distinct firms, Cetera offers independent and institutions-based advisors the benefits of a large, established broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, while serving advisors and institutions in a way that is customized to their needs and aspirations. Advisor support resources offered through Cetera include award-winning wealth management and advisory platforms, comprehensive broker-dealer and registered investment adviser services, practice management support and innovative technology. For more information, visit cetera.com .

* "Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors, Cetera Advisor Networks, Cetera Investment Services (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions), Cetera Financial Specialists, First Allied Securities and Summit Brokerage Services. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

About Hearsay Systems

Hearsay Systems (hearsaysystems.com) offers the Hearsay Advisor Cloud for financial services, empowering advisors to efficiently and compliantly use social media, websites, text and email to engage with customers, build stronger relationships and grow their business. Its prescriptive technology processes and prioritizes data from across digital channels and data systems, providing actionable suggestions for advisors on how they should engage with clients next. Built for the enterprise, Hearsay connects these advisor-client interactions and data to corporate CRM systems and digital marketing programs, and provides efficient compliance supervision and review workflows – all on a secure, enterprise-ready platform.

Hearsay is used by more than 150,000 advisors and agents at the world's largest financial services and insurance firms. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and the Hearsay blog.

