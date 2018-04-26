Cetera Financial Institutions Integrates Web-Based Insurance Portal with Leading Financial Planning Software to Support Advice-Centric Experience(TM) Model

LeAnn Rummel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cetera Financial Institutions, said, "Technology-enabled financial planning that seamlessly incorporates insurance solutions represents a unique area for growth among bank and credit-union-based wealth management programs and their financial advisors. Cetera Financial Institutions is excited to lead the way with the delivery of our enhanced insurance purchasing portal, which eliminates the artificial separation of insurance from other financial solutions, and does so in a way that directly supports the ability of advisors to help their clients meet their life goals across the widest range of contingency scenarios. The rollout of this enhanced offering represents another step forward in Cetera's delivery of our Advice-Centric ExperienceTM model for advisors and their clients, which envisions a profession driven by planning-based solutions and personalized advice."

Going forward, financial advisors at CFI-affiliated bank and credit union-based wealth management programs will be able to assist clients with insurance needs on a 'real time' basis, as part of any discussion with clients about broader financial plans.

Each time financial advisors input client insurance information – such as the amount and type of coverage needed in the Life Insurance Needs Analysis of CFI's instance of the MoneyGuidePro financial planning platform – they will be immediately taken to the CFI insurance portal, where they can easily find, generate quotes for and purchase appropriate life insurance. Later this year, these capabilities will be extended to long-term care and disability insurance to meet individual client needs identified through the MoneyGuidePro financial planning process.

CFI introduced its insurance portal in 2017 in partnership with COVR Financial Technologies, an innovative technology firm that allows consumers to access, learn about and purchase insurance policies in conjunction with financial advisors. The portal enables advisors to substantially reduce application processing time and provides a simplified, straightforward insurance purchasing experience for both advisors and clients. The CFI-branded portal is integrated within Cetera's existing SmartWorks® advisor workstation and features custom-built functionality to serve the needs of CFI advisors and clients on a comprehensive basis.

CFI worked closely with both COVR and PIEtech, Inc., the developer of MoneyGuidePro, to design and implement the new features.

About Cetera Financial Institutions

Cetera Financial Institutions is a marketing name of Cetera Investment Services LLC, a self-clearing registered broker-dealer that delivers customized investment and insurance solutions to financial institutions nationwide. Cetera Investment Services helps institutions expand their financial offerings, which allows clients to pursue their financial goals through a holistic approach while delivering sound and strong financial solutions. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser firm, where financial advisors receive a wide array of solutions and back-office support, so that they can focus on their clients.

Cetera Investment Services LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC are members of Cetera Financial Group, which provides leading wealth management and advisory platforms and innovative technology to financial advisors and financial institutions nationwide. Cetera Investment Services is a member of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). For more information, see www.ceterafinancialinstitutions.com.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group ("Cetera") is a leading network of independent firms empowering the delivery of professional financial advice to individuals, families and company retirement plans across the country through trusted financial advisors and financial institutions. Cetera is the second-largest independent financial advisor network in the nation by number of advisors, as well as a leading service provider to the investment programs of banks and credit unions.

Through its multiple distinct firms, Cetera offers independent and institutions-based advisors the benefits of a large, established broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, while serving advisors and institutions in a way that is customized to their needs and aspirations. Advisor support resources offered through Cetera include award-winning wealth management and advisory platforms, comprehensive broker-dealer and registered investment adviser services, practice management support and innovative technology. For more information, visit cetera.com.

*"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors, Cetera Advisor Networks, Cetera Investment Services (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions), Cetera Financial Specialists, First Allied Securities and Summit Brokerage Services. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

About COVR

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, COVR is in its fourth year of simplifying the insurance-buying experience for consumers, enabling them to purchase personal insurance online within minutes through financial institutions and financial advisors. COVR distributes an integrated turnkey digital solution to the institutions it serves, including personal insurance products from nearly twenty major insurers. COVR's cutting-edge solution is backed by a fully-supported program of education and training on products, insurance-product marketing and insurance-licensed phone advice and support. COVR's digital platform provides a fast, user-friendly way to research, compare, shop for and buy personal insurance, fully online and within minutes. For more information, see www.covrtech.com http://www.covrtech.com/.

About PIEtech

PIEtech, Inc. is singularly focused on helping more Americans control their financial future and security by planning for it. PIEtech® is the creator of MoneyGuidePro®, the industry's leading financial planning software and myMoneyGuide®, an online guided planning solution that allows clients to create a customized plan. Innovative client engagement tools that were recently released include bliss, the Retirement Compatibility Game for couples, Financial Freedom, an interactive tool that helps clients control or eliminate debt and start saving, and Blocks, brief modular building blocks that address topics such as Social Security and Longevity. For more information on PIEtech's powerful planning solutions, visit www.moneyguidepro.com.

