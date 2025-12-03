Cetera Welcomes Longtime Commonwealth Advisor David Bashaw

Seeking community and personalized growth support, Bashaw joins Cetera Wealth Partners community within Cetera's Advisor Channel

Veteran financial advisor overseeing approximately $115 million for clients leaves Commonwealth after nearly 40 years

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes financial advisor David Bashaw, who joins after a nearly 40-year affiliation with Commonwealth Financial Network. Bashaw oversees approximately $115 million in assets* for clients from offices in New England and Florida. He joins Cetera Wealth Partners, a unique community within the Advisor Channel at Cetera, after interviewing nearly a dozen firms. Bashaw brings a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to client success.

With 42 years of financial services experience – including 39 years at Commonwealth – Bashaw has built a reputation for delivering personalized financial advice and comprehensive planning. His decision to transition to Cetera follows LPL's acquisition of Commonwealth. Bashaw will leverage Cetera's robust advisory platform to continue delivering exceptional service to his clients.

"After reading Cetera's open letters to Commonwealth financial advisors, I felt compelled to meet the firm's leadership. I wanted to learn more about whether it could be the right home for my business," Bashaw said. "Among the firms I considered, Cetera stood out as the one most aligned with Commonwealth, which gave me confidence after so many years of affiliation there. The sense of community and culture feels familiar and reassuring, and the personalized growth support is exactly what my business needs. I'm excited to begin this next chapter of success with Cetera."

Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran welcomed Bashaw, saying: "From our very first conversations with David, it was clear he would be an excellent fit for Cetera. Making a change after spending nearly an entire career at one firm is a significant decision, and we're thrilled to welcome David to a new home where his practice is positioned to grow and thrive for years to come."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $625 billion in assets under administration and $284 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of 8/31/2025.

