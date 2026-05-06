Cetera Highlights Leadership Expansion at Wilde Wealth Management Group with Appointment of COO Erica Bloudek

Bloudek to shape operating model and strategy supporting growth and white-glove service

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera, a strategic minority investor in Wilde Wealth Management Group (Wilde Wealth) welcomes Erica Bloudek who has joined Wilde Wealth as Chief Operating Officer. Bloudek will oversee operational strategy for the independent wealth management firm, ensuring alignment across systems, processes, and infrastructure to support long-term growth.

Wilde Wealth COO Erica Bloudek

Wilde Wealth is one of the largest firms in the Cetera Advisors community. In January 2024, Cetera completed a strategic, minority investment in Wilde Wealth, underscoring Cetera's commitment to supporting growth-oriented firms with scale, infrastructure, and tools designed to drive long-term growth and exceptional client service.

Bloudek will lead the development of a scalable, efficient and compliant operating model, guide strategic planning, and oversee key functions including advisor and client onboarding, marketing communications and workflow management. In doing so, Bloudek will support a culture that empowers advisors to deliver white-glove service to clients.

"Wilde Wealth has built a strong foundation rooted in both growth and culture," said Bloudek. "There is a clear commitment to collaboration and client service. I'm excited to help scale the operational infrastructure in a way that supports continued expansion while preserving the culture that makes this organization so distinctive."

Wilde Wealth has approximately $5.75 billion in assets under administration1 and serves as an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) supporting 56 advisors across nine locations throughout the Southwest. The firm provides a holistic, full-service wealth management experience, including legacy planning, tax planning and investment management. Advisors with Wilde Wealth have been affiliated with Cetera Advisors since 2007.

Bloudek joins Wilde Wealth Management Group following an executive leadership tenure with Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, an Arax Investment Partners company, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that role, Bloudek spent 18 years with Wells Fargo and its affiliated entities.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X. Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

About Wilde Wealth Management Group

Wilde Wealth Management Group provides comprehensive retirement, investment, real estate, insurance, legal and tax planning services all under one roof. A fee-based firm with in-house

Senior Financial Advisors, Certified Financial Planners, Certified Public Accountants, attorneys, and mortgage and insurance specialists all working together toward clients' diverse goals, the firm has been recognized by Forbes and has been named to Barron's "List of Top 1,200 Advisors" annually for 15 years, most recently ranking in the top five firms in Arizona. Currently, Wilde Wealth Management Group has offices across Arizona located in Scottsdale, Sun City-Surprise, Glendale, Sedona, Tempe, Tucson, and Payson as well as affiliates and partners in Indiana, California, Florida, and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.wildewealth.com.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of April 27, 2026.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group