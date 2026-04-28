Cetera Launches Cetera Planning Partners, a Nearly $19 Billion National RIA

Cetera unifies Avantax Planning Partners and The Retirement Planning Group into a single integrated platform to elevate the advisor and client experience

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) today introduced Cetera Planning Partners, a scaled, national employee-advisor RIA that unifies Avantax Planning Partners (APP) and The Retirement Planning Group (TRPG). Together, they deliver an integrated, elevated financial planning experience for clients, provide advisors the resources and support to focus on their client relationships, and offer a comprehensive succession solution for practices planning their next chapter.

Jennifer Hanau, President, Cetera RIA and Branches channel

The combined company will have over 100 advisors, approximately $19 billion in AUA1, and operate as a unique employee-advisor community within Cetera's RIA and Branches channel. Forming Cetera Planning Partners builds on Cetera's ongoing efforts to expand and scale its employee-advisor RIA community through a range of strategic transactions and growth initiatives. Over the past six years, Cetera has completed approximately 70 transactions supporting this strategy, including the addition of Darnall Sikes Wealth Partners, Plains Wealth Management, and Matkovic Financial Group so far in 2026.

"We built Cetera Planning Partners around a simple idea – advisors should never have to choose between what's best for their clients today and what's right for the future," said Jennifer Hanau, President, Cetera RIA and Branches channel. "For growth-focused advisors, that means more time with clients and a full bench of specialists behind them. For those thinking about succession, it means certainty: for their clients, their team, and the legacy they've built."

Advisors within Cetera Planning Partners benefit from in-house specialists across financial planning, tax, investments, estate planning, insurance, trust services and retirement solutions, alongside established CPA firm relationships and a multi-custodial platform built within Cetera to support RIAs, giving advisors and clients greater flexibility and choice.

For clients, the result is a single, coordinated experience across financial planning, tax strategy, investments, estate planning, and insurance, designed to address the full complexity of their financial lives without the friction of managing multiple providers.

"To undertake a shift as significant as Cetera Planning Partners, you need the right conditions, the right alignment and the right leadership, and we have all those things backed by a strong capital structure," said Cetera Financial Group CEO Mike Durbin. "Advisor sentiment is increasingly aligned with the RIA model, driven by accelerating client demand for financial planning and advice. Cetera Planning Partners is how we lead it."

TRPG is now rebranded as Cetera Planning Partners, with APP expected to join the Cetera Planning Partners brand upon integration into the RIA later this year.

For more information on Cetera Planning Partners, visit ceteraplanningpartners.com.

About Cetera Financial Group

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score. Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership. Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

Cetera Planning Partners ("CPP") operates as a doing business as name of The Retirement Planning Group, LLC ("TRPG"), a registered investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. TRPG is the investment adviser of record and is solely responsible for providing advisory services to clients. Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. ("APP") currently operates independently of TRPG.

On or about Sept. 30, 2026, APP is expected to enter into an agreement with TRPG pursuant to which APP would assign its advisor contracts to TRPG. This transaction has not yet occurred and remains subject to required approvals and, where applicable, client consent. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined advisory business is expected to operate under the Cetera Planning Partners name as a DBA of TRPG. Until such time, advisory services continue to be provided by the client's existing investment adviser.

1 Any reference to combined assets under administration ("AUA") reflects the aggregate AUA as of March 31, 2026, of TRPG and APP, affiliated registered investment advisers under common ownership, presented on a non-integrated, pro forma basis for informational purposes only. TRPG and APP are currently operated as separate registered investment advisers, and the combined AUA does not represent assets managed by a single advisory firm.

Media Contacts:

Gregory for Cetera Financial Group

[email protected]

Tony Katsulos

Director, External Communications

Cetera Financial Group

[email protected].

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group