Honor Credit Union Partners with Cetera Financial Institutions to Expand Investment Services

Community-focused credit union expands access to education-driven investment guidance for members across Michigan

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Institutions has partnered with Honor® Credit Union to support the growth of its investment services program, Honor® Investment Services*. Alongside Cetera, Honor is introducing a new approach to help people access investment guidance and learn about their financial options.

Honor Credit Union Partners with Cetera Financial Institutions

As a not-for-profit credit union serving over 105,000 members throughout Michigan with approximately $1.8 billion1 in member assets on deposit, Honor is committed to helping individuals and families improve their financial well-being while supporting local communities. This partnership with Cetera reflects that focus by broadening Honor's investment services and creating new opportunities to plan for the future. These services are now available to current Honor members and new members through Honor Investment Services at honorinvestmentservices.com or by visiting a local Honor Credit Union branch.

Honor Investment Services chose Cetera because of the firm's experience working with credit unions and banks nationwide. Through this partnership, Honor Investment Services will participate in Cetera's GrowthLine program, which provides tools and support to help expand investment services and connect more people with financial guidance.

"Helping our members build strong financial futures has always been central to who we are as a credit union," said Scott McFarland, CEO of Honor Credit Union. "Partnering with Cetera helps us enhance our investment services program so we can provide members with even greater access to trusted financial guidance and support at every stage of life."

"We're confident about helping Honor Investment Services reach their business and member-service goals because we're drawing on our deep experience activating managed programs with banks and credit unions across the country," said LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "Cetera is passionate about delivering managed programs to institutions like Honor Credit Union because the flexible programs align tightly with the member-first culture at the heart of the credit union's core beliefs."

For 41 years, Cetera has provided unmatched knowledge and award-winning technology and tools to help financial institutions deliver trusted investment experiences that help people work toward their financial goals.

Together, Cetera and Honor Investment Services look forward to creating more ways for people to access guidance and plan their financial futures with confidence.

Visit Cetera Financial Institutions for more information.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*Honor Investment Services is a marketing name of Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Investments are not NCUA/NCUSIF insured, may lose value, are not guaranteed by the financial institution, are not deposits and are not insured by any federal government agency.

About Honor Credit Union

Honor Credit Union is a not-for-profit, full-service financial institution serving more than 105,000 members in 28 branch communities throughout western and northern Michigan. Providing solutions for financial success and giving back to the communities it serves remain the driving forces behind Honor Credit Union. For more information, call 800.442.2800 or visit www.honorcu.com.

Investments are: *Not FDIC/NCUSIF insured * May lose value * Not financial institution guaranteed * Not a deposit * Not insured by any federal government agency.

1Member assets on deposit reflect total shares and deposits as reported by the Honor Credit Union 2025 Annual Report (year ended December 31, 2025).

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group