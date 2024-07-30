Cetera Investment Services Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Cetera Investment Services is celebrating its 40-year anniversary. Cetera Investment Services is comprised of two communities: Cetera Financial Institutions, which supports the investment programs of over 400 banks and credit unions, and Cetera Investors, which serves financial professionals in a supported-independence branch environment as well as independent financial professionals.

"I couldn't be prouder to see Cetera Investment Services celebrate four decades of offering exceptional service to our financial institutions, financial professionals, and customers in achieving their financial wellbeing," said LeAnn Rummel, channel leader at Cetera Investment Services. "We continue to be well-positioned to offer the best resources and guidance possible to both financial institutions and financial professionals while looking forward to a bright future together. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the success of Cetera Investment Services over the past 40 years."

Key Cetera Investment Services milestones include:

1984: Banker Systems Brokerage, Inc. is formed.

1991: Banker Systems Brokerage, Inc. is renamed PrimeVest Financial and becomes the first self-clearing broker dealer to serve financial institutions.

2012: PrimeVest is renamed Cetera Investment Services (creating Cetera Financial Institutions as a marketing community dedicated to working with bank and credit union clients).

2013: Cetera Investment Services announces strategic relationship with Regions Bank.

2019: Cetera acquires Foresters Financial's U.S. broker-dealer and investment advisory business, rebranded as Cetera Investors (the second community within Cetera Investment Services).

2022: Cetera Investment Services announces strategic relationship with Hancock Whitney to provide clients with enhanced investment and insurance solutions and investment advisory services.

2024: Cetera Investment Services celebrates its 40th anniversary, launches a credit union council for its credit union partners, and forms a partnership with Wealth Access to unite brokerage, trust and digital banking.

Click here for more information about Cetera Investors and click here for more information about Cetera Financial Institutions.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

