Cetera Welcomes Former Commonwealth Advisor Rick Bergstrom and His 7G Wealth Management Team with Approximately $240 Million in AUA

Advisor specializing in serving police officers and other municipal workers joins Cetera's Summit community from Commonwealth, citing Summit's culture of personal service and leadership access

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes Rick Bergstrom, a former Commonwealth Financial Network advisor, and his Tallahassee, Florida-based practice, 7G Wealth Management, to its Summit Financial Networks1 community. Bergstrom has spent 21 years in the financial services industry, most recently at Commonwealth, but its acquisition by LPL prompted him to find a new broker-dealer relationship.

Cetera Welcomes Former Commonwealth Advisor Rick Bergstrom

Bergstrom's six-person team includes him, another financial advisor and four support staff – together the team oversees approximately $240 million in AUA2. Their practice is deeply rooted in serving law enforcement officers and other municipal and public-sector employees in the Tallahassee area. Because his father was a police officer, serving that community was a natural path for Bergstrom.

Roughly 80 percent of Bergstrom's clients receive a public pension, and he has built his practice around an insight that sets his firm apart: that public servants, when guided by a knowledgeable advisor early in their careers, are uniquely positioned to build multigenerational wealth. The practice is almost entirely referral-driven, growing by 130 to 150 new clients per year through word of mouth among the tight-knit community it serves.

"These people sacrifice a lot every day they go to work," Bergstrom said. "Our job is to make sure their retirement is amazing. They're not heart surgeons or professional athletes, but when you pair a pension with a long-term, growth-oriented investment strategy, you can absolutely build generational wealth – and that's what we strive to do for them."

Bergstrom had been affiliated with Commonwealth before LPL's acquisition of the firm prompted him to re-evaluate his options. He and his team gave LPL a serious look before concluding it was not the right fit. Cetera, which Bergstrom said had been on his radar since before they chose Commonwealth, rose to the top of the list, and the Summit community in particular offered something he was determined not to give up – the same direct-access, relationship-first culture he had valued at Commonwealth.

"When we were originally looking for a broker-dealer, the wholesalers we'd talk to would always tell us the same two names – Commonwealth and Cetera – as the place advisors and their clients were happiest," Bergstrom said. "So, Cetera was already on our radar. What brought us here now was Summit. The personal touch you get from (community leader) Marshall Leeds and his team – they know who you are, they respond right away, and they go above and beyond in ways that make you feel like a priority. That's not something you're going to find at a firm with 30,000 or 40,000 advisors. Summit gave us what we had at Commonwealth and, honestly, then some."

Bergstrom also cited the greater independence available through Cetera as a meaningful factor in his decision – the flexibility to offer clients the products and strategies best suited to their specific financial circumstances, without corporate oversight constraining those choices.

Welcoming Bergstrom and his team, Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran said, "Rick has built something special – a practice defined by deep community trust, a genuinely differentiated client niche, and a long-term investment philosophy designed to deliver real results for the people who protect and serve our communities every day. Rick's commitment to personal service and his clients' long-term well-being is exactly what Summit was built for, and we're proud to have him here."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

2Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of April 3, 2026.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group