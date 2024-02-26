Cetera Launches Industry-First "Growth Guarantee" for Financial Advisor AUA Growth

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, today announced the launch of an industry-first with the "Cetera Growth Guarantee". Cetera's Growth Guarantee promises that newly affiliated financial advisors and institutions participating in the GrowthLine program, a component of the Growth360 suite of tools, will grow their assets under administration at least 38% faster or their affiliation fees will be refunded as described below.*

Cetera Growth Guarantee Badge

"Since the launch of our Growth360 program in 2021, Cetera has proven its ability to meaningfully grow advisor practices with tools and offerings that focus holistically on driving organic growth," said Adam Antoniades, CEO of Cetera Financial Group. "Three years later, we are committed and confident in Cetera's ability to help advisors grow their business faster than they would anywhere else in the industry."

The Growth Guarantee is a promise born out of Cetera's GrowthLine program, an offering within Growth360. GrowthLine delivers a holistic sales and marketing transformation for advisors designed to drive maximum customer lifetime value. GrowthLine provides a customized and integrated growth plan that integrates a powerful combination of data, segmentation, AI and technology, paired with full-service marketing strategy, planning and execution. GrowthLine successfully elevates an advisor's business holistically to drive organic growth, providing search engine optimization, new website design and delivery, and marketing strategy, planning and messaging to clearly articulate an advisor's business and value proposition. The GrowthLine program, which is available to all Cetera advisors and valued at more than $150,000 in services, has served more than 1,000 advisors with a proven track record of outpacing the growth of other advisors by significant measures year-over-year on a market-adjusted basis. Growth360 provides a proven methodology to quickly assess an advisor's business and identify the best growth opportunities.

Antoniades continued, "While other firms offer growth resources for advisors, too often they don't accurately measure success, make unsubstantiated claims and entail a financial cost outside of an advisor's affiliation fees, which is not the case at Cetera. For financial professionals seeking a quantitative, sophisticated, and strategic approach to business growth, a Cetera affiliation is the way to go to achieve their goals in 2024 and beyond."

Cetera's Growth Guarantee comes at a time when advisors are increasingly focused on new client acquisition and digital marketing. New client acquisition is among the biggest challenges advisors face today, and many advisors continue to enhance their digital presence, in part to gain visibility among younger investors, according to Cerulli data.

Click here to learn more about Cetera's Growth Guarantee and GrowthLine.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

* If you join a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser affiliated with Cetera Financial Group, Inc. (a "Cetera Company") and participate in our GrowthLine program, and do not grow your assets under administration at least 38% faster than your peer group during the year following the latter of the date you complete the program or your four month affiliation anniversary (the "Measurement Period"), then the Cetera Company will refund your affiliation fees for that year, up to $2,400, upon your request (the "Growth Guarantee"). Your "Peer Group" includes all individuals who registered with a Cetera Company before 2020 and remained registered throughout the Measurement Period and who had verified assets under administration exceeding $20,000,000 at the beginning of the Measurement Period. The GrowthLine Program is a marketing program and does not improve your clients' account performance or provide investment advice. Market performance is excluded from the comparison of your growth rate and your Peer Group's growth rate during the Measurement Period for purposes of the Growth Guarantee. The Growth Guarantee is only available to the primary principal of new affiliates of a Cetera Company that have reviewed the Growth Guarantee terms and conditions and have completed all aspects of the GrowthLine program within six months of affiliation. The Growth Guarantee is limited to one primary principal from each newly affiliating group of advisors joining as a team. Refund requests must be received within 90 days of the expiration of the Measurement Period. Affiliation Fees will be refunded within four weeks of a valid refund request along with supporting documentation. No other charges, expenses or market losses will be refunded. The Growth Guarantee does not modify or alter the terms and conditions of any agreements between you and a Cetera Company and/or affiliate. You are not eligible for the Growth Guarantee if you are an existing affiliated advisor with Cetera, if you're a new affiliate to Cetera and did not pay an affiliation fee, if your affiliation is a result of a merger or acquisition, and if you have an outside registered investment adviser firm. Other restrictions may apply. Cetera reserves the right to change or terminate the Growth Guarantee at any time.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group