Cetera Names Daniel P. Burkott Chief Compliance Officer for Cetera's Tax Channel

Compliance veteran will lead Avantax and Cetera Financial Specialists compliance teams

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), has named Daniel P. Burkott the new Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of Cetera's tax channel, which includes Cetera Financial Specialists (CFS), and Avantax®, acquired by Cetera Holdings last year. During his 20-plus-year career, Burkott has held compliance roles at Voya, Advisor Group, and Mass Mutual. Most recently, he was CCO at Cadaret Grant and led many compliance shared services functions for Atria Wealth Solutions. Burkott reports to Cetera Chief Risk Officer Joseph Neary and is CCO for both CFS and Avantax.

"Dan is a very experienced compliance professional who prides himself on building strong working relationships and protecting client interests through best practices, accountability and transparency," said Avantax President Todd Mackay. "Hiring Dan underscores our commitment to recruiting exceptional Home Office staff in support of our tax-focused advisors as they grow their practices and help clients pursue their long-term financial goals."

"I'm eager to get under way with the tax-channel compliance teams serving the unique needs of our more than 4,000 tax-focused financial professionals and our home office team," Burkott said. "It's certainly a time of tremendous momentum and opportunity at Cetera, and I look forward to bringing my experience to the company in ways that help resolve operational challenges, ensure regulatory compliance, and implement policies and procedures to support the needs of our business and our advisors."

Burkott earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Professional MBA from the University of Massachusetts. He holds licenses including the FINRA Series 7, Series 24, Series 63, Series 4, and Series 53.

Burkott's appointment represents Cetera's latest key personnel addition. Cetera recently added several new team members as part of an expanded investment in advisory solutions, appointed industry veteran Marten Hoekstra to the Cetera board of directors, and named Michael Molnar head of corporate development.

