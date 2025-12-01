Cetera Welcomes Commonwealth Firm, Piedmont Financial Partners, Whose Four Advisors Oversee More Than $184 Million in AUA

Firm founder Howell Cullens and team chose Cetera seeking to replicate the superior service and robust support for independent advisors they experienced with Commonwealth

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes Piedmont Financial Partners and its 7-person team, including financial advisors Howell Cullens and his son Nash Cullens, Trey Rhodes, and Nick Lyons. Based in Greensboro, Georgia, near the fast-growing Lake Oconee resort community, Piedmont Financial Partners oversees approximately $184 million in assets under administration*. The team transfers from Commonwealth to the Cetera Wealth Partners community.

The team started searching for a new financial services partner because LPL acquired Commonwealth.

"It was obviously a surprise to us, so we started talking with a lot of broker-dealers – we liked how Cetera combines size and scale with a personalized approach, and we felt they were best for the long term," Howell Cullens said. "I went into every broker-dealer conversation looking for negatives and a reason to say 'no' and that happened with many of them, but we never found a reason to say 'no' with Cetera."

Cullens said keeping his firm's family-business feel, maintaining their independence and access to Fidelity's NFS custody and clearing platform, were all vital pieces of the decision-making process.

"In terms of being able to invest for clients the way we feel is in their best interests, not being handcuffed into certain products and keeping NFS, choosing Cetera meant very little change for our clients," Cullens said. "After our home-office visit with Cetera and listening to how they answered all our questions, Cetera gave us the closest vibe to Commonwealth."

While the Piedmont Financial Partners team has deep roots in the Lake Oconee, Georgia area – Rhodes has lived there his entire life and Cullens has been there 25 years – they also cited growth resources and marketing capabilities as a key reason they chose Cetera. Howell said he's eager to engage Cetera's GrowthLine program to help update the firm's website and expand their digital marketing footprint.

Cullens noted: "A significant portion of our new business comes from referrals because we've been here for so long and are involved in a large number of community activities. But we wanted to enhance our website and get help with our social media, Google searches and other more passive ways of getting client leads, and we're very impressed with GrowthLine."

Striving to be a one-stop shop for clients, Piedmont Financial Partners can continue its unique business style as part of Cetera.

"I like to say we're very easy to talk with, and we see our clients as our family and friends," Cullens said. "We always aim to do what's in the best interest of our clients, and we do that by putting ourselves in their shoes. I wouldn't suggest anything to a client that I wouldn't want my own parents to do, and that's kind of our philosophy, first and foremost, take care of our clients."

In welcoming the Piedmont Financial Partners team, Cetera Wealth Management President Todd Mackay said: "Howell and his team are terrific examples of why Commonwealth advisors are so special – they operate with great intentionality and a very client-centric approach while being amazingly approachable and easy to work with, making them a great fit with how Cetera operates. We're excited to support Howell and his team as they pursue growth by serving the rapidly growing Lake Oconee community and beyond."

GrowthLine delivers a holistic sales and marketing transformation for advisors designed to drive maximum customer lifetime value. The program provides a customized and integrated growth plan that utilizes a powerful suite of tools valued at more than $150,000 in services, including data, segmentation, AI and marketing services. It works with advisors to drive organic growth by providing tools including search engine optimization, new website design and delivery and marketing strategy, planning and messaging.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of June 24, 2025.

