Cetera Partners with TIFIN AG to Expand Share-of-Wallet Opportunities for Advisors and Institutions

Partnership adds artificial intelligence capabilities to help fuel organic growth, complementing Cetera's proven growth programs, including its popular GrowthLine offering

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, has partnered with TIFIN AG Inc. (TIFIN AG) to provide Cetera advisors and financial institutions access to artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to identify new growth opportunities and deliver actionable insights. The collaboration with TIFIN AG, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions that aim to drive organic growth, expands Cetera's share-of-wallet tools and resources for Cetera advisors and financial institutions.

Through the partnership with TIFIN AG, Cetera advisors and financial institutions will have personalized AI-driven insights and support tailored to their specific growth goals, as well as the ability to unlock new opportunities for client portfolios.

"Increasingly, clients are diversifying assets across multiple firms, so it's especially vital now that financial advisors and institutions have tools and resources designed to maximize complex share-of-wallet strategies," said Michael Zuna, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Cetera. "Our collaboration with TIFIN AG introduces a sophisticated solution designed to address share-of-wallet challenges by identifying client behaviors that influence their asset allocation decisions. This new approach helps financial professionals and institutions build deeper client trust and relationships while strategically growing their businesses through targeted share-of-wallet strategies."

TIFIN AG's technology drives retention and organic growth for advisors and financial institutions by identifying growth opportunities, flagging at-risk clients and improving client conversion. These insights help financial professionals retain their existing client base and expand their share of investable assets, allowing them to better serve their clients, while driving net new assets.

"At TIFIN AG, our leadership team brings decades of experience in wealth management, enabling us to deeply understand the unique challenges advisors face today. That business acumen coupled with data science expertise and supervised AI solutions empower advisors to focus on the right opportunities at the right time and reinforces Cetera's commitment to creating sustainable, predictable growth by expanding wallet share," added Jeannette Kuda, President and COO at TIFIN AG. "We are confident this partnership will help Cetera financial advisors and institutions grow."

The expanded share-of-wallet resources represent the latest growth offering from Cetera. Last year, Cetera introduced the industry's first Growth Guarantee (Not for consumers • Not investment advice • Limited to refund of initial affiliation fee. See terms & conditions.) for participants in the firm's popular GrowthLine program, a holistic organic growth marketing and sales transformation journey for advisors that drives maximum customer lifetime value. GrowthLine has served over 1,300 advisors and 800 firms, with a proven track record to achieve market-leading growth. Since 2022, GrowthLine has driven $14.6 billion in incremental assets under administration for Cetera advisors participating in the program, outpacing growth of other advisors by significant measures year-over-year on a market-adjusted basis.

For more information about Cetera's industry-leading advisor solutions, please visit https://cetera.com/solutions. For more information about TIFIN AG, please visit tifinag.com.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $545 billion in assets under administration and $235 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

About TIFIN AG

TIFIN AG is the go-to partner for wealth enterprises seeking AI-enabled growth. Using innovative supervised AI and machine learning technology, TIFIN AG delivers precise, actionable growth signals to wealth firms, enabling advisors to expand their businesses, deepen client relationships, and foster long-term financial growth.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN), the parent company of TIFIN AG, creates and operates companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies include Magnifi, TIFIN Wealth, TIFIN Give, TIFIN AG, TIFIN AMP, Sage, Helix, and TIFIN @Work. TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

Visit tifinag.com for more information.

