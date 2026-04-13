Cetera Recognized as Finalist for 2026 InvestmentNews Award for AI‑Powered WealthTech Innovation

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has been named an Excellence Award finalist in the 2026 InvestmentNews Awards, recognizing its work in the category of Most Innovative Use of WealthTech for Cetera's AI-powered Share of Wallet Advisor Growth Engine, with TIFIN.

The finalist recognition highlights Cetera's disciplined, AI-first approach to wealth technology, focused on solving a core industry challenge: transforming fragmented client, household and asset data into prioritized, actionable intelligence embedded directly into advisors' daily workflows. Rather than expanding access to dashboards or static reporting, Cetera designed the solution to deliver clear next steps advisors can immediately act on, driving adoption, consistency and measurable business outcomes across a large, multi-affiliation advisory network.

To support this approach, Cetera partnered with TIFIN's AMP for Wealth as its AI intelligence layer, embedding advanced analytics directly into advisor workflows. The AI-powered Engine unifies household-level data, life events, investable assets and behavioral signals to surface high-confidence "held-away" asset opportunities. Cetera played a central role in configuring, governing and operationalizing the solution to align with its advisor operating model, growth priorities and performance metrics, making the insights practical, compliant and scalable.

During the pilot period, Cetera's results included:

3,811 actionable opportunities surfaced across 9% of households, representing $5.95 billion in prioritized addressable assets

$21.6 million in net new assets generated through 40 conversions across 19 participating advisors

3.3x higher net new asset growth than the network average

2.8% net new asset growth for delivered-opportunity advisors versus 0.09% for non-participants—a 31x relative improvement in net new asset growth

Following the pilot's success, the initiative was scaled to a broader advisor base, with continued expansion underway and enhancements including demographic enrichment, job-change detection, and expanded next-best-action capabilities as Cetera continues advancing its AI-driven wealth technology strategy.

"This recognition reflects a fundamental shift in how growth is driven across our network," said Ladan Massir, Senior Managing Director, Head of Advisor and Digital Marketing at Cetera. "By embedding AI directly into the advisor workflow, we're not just surfacing insights—we're enabling a clear, repeatable playbook to act on them. That's what turns opportunity into consistent organic growth, helping advisors deepen relationships, capture held-away assets and strengthen their role as the primary financial partner for their clients."

Now in its third year, the InvestmentNews Awards recognize individuals, organizations and companies demonstrating excellence and innovation across the wealth management industry. Category winners will be announced live at a gala event on June 24, 2026, in New York City.

Most Innovative Use of WealthTech issued by InvestmentNews. Recognizes an advisory team, firm, office, or network for technology enablement over the prior 12–18 months based on stated, qualitative criteria (e.g., overall use of digital platforms and wealth technology, documented needs‑identification and implementation, alignment with organizational goals, innovation, and evidence of ROI/impact on staff engagement and performance). Eligible nominees were advisory teams/firms/offices using such tools (e.g., CRM, digital marketing, mobile, e‑document management, connectivity/collaboration); service/solution providers were ineligible, and self‑nominations were permitted. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of any financial professional by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group