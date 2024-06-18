Cetera Recognized as Finalist for Four 'Wealthies' Awards

Cetera ties for third-most finalists among more than 1,000 entries from over 400 firms

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it has been recognized as a finalist for four 2024 Wealth Management Industry Awards ("Wealthies")*. Cetera is tied for the third-most finalists from a field of more than 1,000 entries by more than 400 companies.

Cetera earned finalist recognition for digital marketing campaign of the year, thought leadership, transition support and DEI categories. The firm will receive recognition, alongside other finalists, during a black-tie ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Sept. 5, 2024.

Cetera is a 2024 "Wealthies" finalist for the following initiatives:

Growth Guarantee – Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year – In an industry typically reluctant to make – let alone back up – bold promises, Cetera's Growth Guarantee breaks new ground with its industry-first guarantee that newly-affiliated financial advisors and institutions will grow their assets under administration at least 38% faster when they participate in Cetera's high-touch GrowthLine program, part of the Growth 360 suite of tools. If they don't meet that growth, their affiliation fees will be refunded as described below.** The omni-channel marketing campaign to launch Growth Guarantee has successfully driven brand awareness and recognition among prospective advisors, showcasing Cetera's leadership in efficiently driving business growth through innovative programs like Growth 360 and GrowthLine.





onboarding Accesslink YOY Accesslink Cetera Black Advisor Community Program Enhancements – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – The Cetera Black Advisor Community ( CBAC ) is an Advisor Resource Group led by advisors dedicated to driving holistic business growth through practice management and community. By integrating advisor experiences with external expertise, the group effectively meets the needs of the community. This year, the ARG enhanced its offerings by introducing impactful activities in honor of Black History Month. These activities included hosting an external speaker who connected historical insights with Black Wall Street and highlighted the significance of the finance industry in preserving legacies through generational wealth. Additionally, the group launched the "Grow with CBAC Series," empowering advisors to make a meaningful impact within their networks. The "Grow with CBAC Series" not only facilitated growth but also encouraged advisors to broaden their horizons and drive expansion through a strategic approach. By harnessing the strength of the peer community and fostering accountability, advisors were motivated to find their full potential and expand their businesses by tapping into their centers of influence, resulting in remarkable outcomes through proactive outreach. CBAC engagement over the past nine months has grown steadily by at least 15% month over month.

Now in its 10th year, "The Wealthies," WealthManagement.com's annual awards program, honors the individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

