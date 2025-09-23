Cetera Selects Cornerstone to Provide Business Sale Support for Advisors' Clients Who Own Private Businesses

Agreement makes investment banking services available to Cetera financial advisors whose clients want to sell their business or begin the planning process

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera and Cornerstone Business Services (Cornerstone) have signed an agreement for Cornerstone to offer business sale services to Cetera financial advisors whose clients own private businesses. The new partnership is another meaningful expansion of how Cetera supports financial professionals and their high-net-worth clients.

Cetera's goal with Cornerstone is to help financial advisors build deeper relationships with their business-owner clients, and to engage in discussions with their clients well before any sale would occur. Cetera believes that with proper planning and strategic advice from Cornerstone, clients will be able to maximize the after-tax proceeds of their business sale, providing a win to both client and financial advisor. This service is available to all Cetera advisors, across all Cetera communities and channels.

"We're pleased to add Cornerstone to Cetera's High-Net-Worth Solutions offerings, further strengthening our comprehensive platform of value-added services we offer Cetera clients, and the advisors who serve them," said Scott Baker, Cetera's Head of High-Net-Worth Solutions. "Our goal is to support financial advisors with the broadest and most robust solutions possible for their clients before, during, and after a business sale. A professional sales process, and carefully crafted tax and estate plans can result in higher sales prices, and importantly, higher after-tax proceeds."

"Cornerstone brings a proven, structured sale process that typically generates multiple offers," said Scott Bushkie*, Founder and Managing Partner of Cornerstone. "When you combine that leverage with Cetera's world-class financial expertise, owners gain true peace of mind. They can be confident they didn't leave money on the table and that their final decision—whether driven by value, legacy, or culture—is firmly in their control."

Clients looking to sell their business in the near-term can partner with Cetera's Advanced Planning Team, their Cetera advisor, and Cornerstone, to create an exit plan that makes sense for them. Alternatively, clients with a longer time horizon can still work with their Cetera team to outline a plan to achieve their long-term business valuation objectives.

Alongside Cetera Trust Company and Cetera's Advanced Planning Team, the Cornerstone service is another resource Cetera financial advisors can offer to high-net-worth clients and private business owners who can benefit from the tools, resources and experience of Cetera and Cornerstone combined.

"Our most value-added service is to do meaningful tax and estate planning before a sale takes place," Baker said. "It's our proactive, comprehensive approach to these business sales that really sets us apart from those simply looking to execute a sale."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of June 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $590 billion in assets under administration and $263 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Cetera refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, those that are members FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (f/k/a Cetera Advisor Networks), Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC; and a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser: Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Financial professionals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside business. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

About Cornerstone Business Services

Cornerstone Business Services is an investment bank serving family- and privately-held companies in the lower middle market since 2001. Cornerstone specializes in three key areas: (1) helping business owners understand the true market value of their company, (2) guiding companies through strategic acquisitions, and (3) maximizing value for sellers through its Assurance 360™ structured sale process. That process typically generates multiple offers, giving owners peace of mind that they've secured the best outcome, financially and personally, while choosing the right successor and leaving the business on their own terms. www.cornerstone-business.com.

*Scott Bushkie is not affiliated or registered with Cetera. Any information provided by them is in no way related to Cetera or its registered representatives.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group