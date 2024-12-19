Cetera Strengthens Executive Leadership to Propel Strategic Growth and Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced strategic leadership appointments aimed at enhancing growth and advancing its advisor-centric platform. These executive changes reflect Cetera's continued commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovation for financial professionals and their clients.

Todd Mackay, President of Cetera Wealth Management Christian Mitchell, President of Cetera Solutions

Todd Mackay has been appointed President of Cetera Wealth Management, succeeding Tom Taylor, who will retire at the end of the year. In this role, Mackay will drive organic growth strategies across all of Cetera's Channels and Communities, while continuously advocating for and innovating on the products and services needed in order to meet the evolving needs of advisors and their clients. Effective January 1, 2025, Mackay will continue reporting to Mike Durbin and serving on Cetera's executive leadership team.

Additionally, Christian Mitchell will join Cetera as President of Cetera Solutions. A former executive at Northwestern Mutual, Mitchell will lead strategic growth initiatives focused on enhancing digital products, platforms, and investment solutions to deliver superior advisor and client experiences. Mitchell will join Cetera later in January as a member of Cetera's executive leadership team, reporting to Mike Durbin.

"At Cetera, we are committed to equipping our advisors with the best tools, technology, and support systems to help them thrive," said Mike Durbin, CEO of Cetera. "Todd Mackay and Christian Mitchell are exceptional leaders whose expertise and vision will drive our Wealth Hub's evolution and strengthen our ability to meet advisors' dynamic needs."

Mackay expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored to lead Cetera Wealth Management and advance our mission of enabling advisors to build thriving businesses through our unique Wealth Hub model. Our Channels and Communities are at the heart of what makes Cetera unique. I am passionate about strengthening our value proposition while continuing to make the big feel small by fostering deep, personalized relationships across our advisor network."

Mitchell added, "Joining Cetera is a tremendous opportunity to build on a foundation of success driven by a talented leadership team. I am excited to shape innovative solutions that empower advisors and elevate the client experience."

These leadership appointments reinforce Cetera's long-term strategic vision centered on growth, innovation, and industry leadership. With a focus on operational excellence and technological advancement, Cetera is well-positioned for continued success in the evolving financial services landscape.

