Cetera Takes Home Two ThinkAdvisor 'Luminaries' Awards

Head of Integrations Karen Cecilio wins Luminaries with Heart; Cetera also recognized for excellence in marketing and public relations

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it has won two 2024 Think Advisor Luminaries Awards: Cetera's Head of Integrations Karen Cecilio was recognized as a "Luminary with Heart" while Cetera's Marketing and Communications department took home honors for excellence in marketing and public relations. Cetera accepted the awards during a ceremony in Las Vegas, Nev. on Dec. 11, 2024.

Luminaries With Heart – Karen Cecilio

Cecilio won the "Luminaries with Heart" award as a result of her leadership in Cetera's M&A efforts and culture initiatives. During her 13-year tenure at Cetera, Cecilio has played a critical role in nearly every M&A deal, looking beyond the figures and into the intricacies of combining companies' cultures with an eye toward the betterment of the employee work experience. On top of her demanding leadership role, Cecilio co-founded and has moderated the company's award-winning Courageous Conversations series since July 2021. The series offers Cetera team members a safe space to connect and discuss sensitive current issues, diversity and inclusion-related topics and human-interest topics, and has become the programming most attended by Cetera team members.

Excellence in Marketing/PR – Growth Guarantee

Cetera's Growth Guarantee launched in February 2024 and promises that newly affiliated financial advisors and institutions participating in the GrowthLine program, as described below, will grow their assets under administration at least 38% faster or their affiliation fees will be refunded. To generate awareness of and engagement in Growth Guarantee, Cetera's marketing and communications teams executed an omni-channel campaign that has driven significant brand awareness and recognition among prospective advisors, showcasing Cetera's leadership in efficiently driving growth through innovative programs and resources. The creative campaign content appeared on Cetera's website, across social media, in both organic and paid spots and in internet media advertising via OTT, representing an innovative approach not heavily utilized by others in the industry.

Now in its fourth year, the Luminaries Awards celebrates the trailblazers redefining excellence in financial services. This prestigious program recognizes the visionary firms and individuals driving innovation and making a transformative impact on both the industry and the profession.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $545 billion in assets under administration and $235 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*ThinkAdvisor Luminaries candidates are nominated in one or more award categories across the financial services industry - Diversity & Inclusion, Thought Leadership & Education, Executive Leadership, and Deal Making. Winners are selected based on the quantitative and qualitative impact of the innovative way the nominee contributed to the industry by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry and the ThinkAdvisor editorial team. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

** If you join a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser affiliated with Cetera Financial Group, Inc. (a "Cetera Company") and participate in our GrowthLine program, and do not grow your assets under administration at least 38% faster than your peer group during the year following the latter of the date you complete the program or your four month affiliation anniversary (the "Measurement Period"), then the Cetera Company will refund your affiliation fees for that year, up to $2,400, upon your request (the "Growth Guarantee"). Your "Peer Group" includes all individuals who registered with a Cetera Company before 2020 and remained registered throughout the Measurement Period and who had verified assets under administration exceeding $20,000,000 at the beginning of the Measurement Period. The GrowthLine Program is a marketing program and does not improve your clients' account performance or provide investment advice. The calculated growth rate against the peer group is measured without market adjustment during the Measurement Period for purposes of the Growth Guarantee. The Growth Guarantee is only available to the primary principal of new affiliates of a Cetera Company that have reviewed the Growth Guarantee terms and conditions and have completed all aspects of the GrowthLine program within six months of affiliation. The Growth Guarantee is limited to one primary principal from each newly affiliating group of advisors joining as a team. Refund requests must be received within 90 days of the expiration of the Measurement Period. Affiliation Fees will be refunded within four weeks of a valid refund request along with supporting documentation. No other charges, expenses or market losses will be refunded. The Growth Guarantee does not modify or alter the terms and conditions of any agreements between you and a Cetera Company and/or affiliate. You are not eligible for the Growth Guarantee if you are an existing affiliated advisor with Cetera, if you're a new affiliate to Cetera and did not pay an affiliation fee, if your affiliation is a result of a merger or acquisition, and if you have an outside registered investment adviser firm. Other restrictions may apply. Cetera reserves the right to change or terminate the Growth Guarantee at any time.

