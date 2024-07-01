Cetera Welcomes $113 Million AUA Advisor Duo to Cetera Advisor Networks

Paul Seymour and Nicole Parker doing business as Financial Services Joins Cetera from Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc.

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Paul Seymour* and Nicole Parker* have joined Cetera Advisors via Summit Financial Networks. Seymour and Parker's firm, Financial Services, provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $113 million in assets under administration** as of March 1, 2024.

"When our previous firm announced a merger with a large broker-dealer, we knew we wanted to make a move to a firm that would allow us to maintain that small-boutique community feel," Seymour said. "With Cetera Advisor Networks, not only do we get the family-like experience of belonging to Summit Financial Network, we also have access to Cetera's world-class resources. Most importantly, we haven't once felt like just another number. We can feel the difference --- and we know our clients will, as well."

"Paul and Nicole are seasoned and dynamic advisors who make a formidable team. I'm proud to welcome both to our community," said Cetera Advisors President and CEO Tom Halloran. "I look forward to seeing how our unique regional team model and unparalleled support benefits and grows Financial Services' already thriving practice."

Seymour and Parker have 50 years of industry experience between the two of them. Seymour firmed Financial Services to serve the Plattsburgh, New York community in 1995 and was joined by Parker in 2007.

Seymour holds his Series 6, Series 7, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. He has spent most of his 30 years in financial services focusing on investment advisory business, where he focuses on offering individualized investment advice based upon a client's needs and current market environment. Parker holds Series 7, Series 24, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. Before becoming an investment advisor in the early 2000s, Parker worked as an options trader on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange for nearly 10 years. Today she's committed to helping her clients create solutions to reach their financial goals.

Click here for more information about Cetera Advisors and click here for more information about Summit Financial Networks.

