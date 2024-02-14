Cetera Welcomes $120 Million AUA Advisor to Cetera Financial Specialists

30-year Industry Veteran Don McDonald Joins Cetera from Triad Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Don McDonald* has joined Cetera Financial Specialists. McDonald provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $120 million in assets under administration** as of Dec. 1, 2023.

"I've based my almost three-decades-long career in this industry on a commitment to helping my clients enjoy the financial futures they deserve," McDonald said. "I feel confident knowing that Cetera Financial Specialists holds that same commitment and will provide the support I need to continue delivering excellent service to my clients moving forward. I've already been impressed with the community's helpful network as well as the broader resources available through Cetera. I look forward to experiencing the difference both make for my practice and my clients for years to come."

"We are happy to welcome Don to this community of talented professionals and are proud of Cetera Financial Specialists' ability to attract top talent," said Cetera Financial Specialists President Ron Kreuger. "At Cetera Financial Specialists, we pride ourselves on being the leading growth consultant for professionals and their practices – and we look forward to seeing how Don's thriving practice continues to grow under our unique model."

Based in Rome, Ga., McDonald has 30 years of experience in the industry and holds Series 7, Series 24, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. He founded McDonald Wealth Management, LLC, in 2008 and serves as president of the firm.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

