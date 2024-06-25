Cetera Welcomes $121 Million AUA Advisor to Cetera Advisor Networks

Jake Spruiell doing business as Sonterra Wealth Management LLC

Joins Cetera from PNC Investments

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Jake Spruiell* has joined Cetera Advisor Networks. Spruiell's firm, Sonterra Wealth Management LLC, provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $121 million in assets under administration** as of May 31, 2024.

"I chose to join Cetera because of its vast array of product availability and the open architecture that allows a financial advisor the ability to truly focus on their clients and enhance their experience," Spruiell said. "Comparatively speaking - I would describe the offerings in a bank program as essentially Neapolitan flavored ice cream, whereas Cetera offers nearly every flavor imaginable. I look forward to utilizing Cetera's Wealth Hub, with a seemingly endless suite of cutting-edge tools and resources to provide additional value to my clients."

"Jake is an experienced and well-rounded advisor who I'm proud to welcome to our community," said Cetera Advisor Networks President Tim Stinson. "I know his clients will only benefit from the additional resources and support of our exceptional regional team model and I look forward to seeing how Jake's already thriving practice will continue growing at Cetera."

Spruiell has 25 years of experience in the industry and holds Series 7 and Series 63 registrations. He currently serves as the owner of Sonterra Wealth Management, LLC. Born and raised in a Laredo, Texas, a city on the U.S. and Mexico border. Spruiell has focused his career on serving thousands of clients both domestically and internationally. When Spruiell isn't working, he's spending every possible second with family. He has also served his community on the boards of the Boys & Girls Club of Laredo and the Kiwanis Club.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

