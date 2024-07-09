Cetera Welcomes $146 Million AUA Advisor to Cetera Advisor Networks

Steven Dalton Joins Cetera via Cetera Wealth Partners

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Steven Dalton has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Cetera Wealth Partners. Dalton provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $146 million in assets under administration** as of January 24, 2024.

"As I've transitioned to Cetera, I've been impressed with the firm's ability to make the big feel small," Dalton said. "I've appreciated partnering with a broker-dealer that makes me feel like more than a number, while still providing me with a far-reaching infrastructure of services and products to help me not only maintain close client relationships, but also to grow my business. I look forward to further benefitting my practice and, most importantly, my clients with Cetera's help."

"I'm happy to welcome Steven to Cetera Wealth Partners and I look forward to working with him to enhance his already robust practice," said Tom Halloran, president of Cetera Wealth Partners. "Cetera Wealth Partners is an ideal fit for advisors serious about growing and providing the most robust opportunities for clients. I know Steven's practice – and his clients – will thrive in this environment."

Dalton holds his Series 7, Series 63 and Series 66 registrations. He runs a holistic financial planning and wealth management service practice working mainly with retirees and those aiming toward early retirement. When he's not working, Dalton serves on the board of the Mary Gale Foundation, which supports low-income women aged 65 or older in Manchester, NH.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group