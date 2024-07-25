Cetera Welcomes $151 Million AUA Advisor to Summit Financial Networks

Southshore Wealth Management Joins Cetera Advisor Networks From Amerprise

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Mike McCormick,* doing business as Southshore Wealth Management, has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Summit Financial Networks. McCormick provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $151 million in assets under administration** as of May 1, 2024.

"I was initially interested in Cetera because I was looking for a large firm that played in the independent space and that could provide world-class marketing and technology," McCormick said. "Finding the Summit community was really the cherry on top. I've been so impressed with the concierge-level service and support during my transition period – and I look forward to utilizing that same support in my day-to-day business."

"I'm proud to welcome an experienced and respected advisor like Mike to our community," said Marshall Leeds, president of Summit Financial Networks. "I am confident he will continue to grow his already thriving practice under our unique model to the betterment of his clients. I look forward to seeing how we work together moving forward."

McCormick has 27 years of industry experience and holds his Series 7, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations as well as his Florida Health & Life Series 215 registration. Southshore Wealth Management prides itself on offering dedicated, responsive service, strategic advice and financial education to his clients, based primarily in Sun City Center, Fla.

When he's not working, McCormick dedicates time to his community, participating in charity events including Hooked on Hope and Boys and Girls club events. He has also ridden between St. Augustine, Fla. and Daytona, Fla. for Bike MS, an event benefitting research for multiple sclerosis.

Click here for more information about Cetera and click here for more information about Summit Financial Networks.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101. Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC.

Marshall Leeds is a registered representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group