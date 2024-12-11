Cetera Welcomes $231 Million AUA Team to Summit Financial Networks

Three-member Scottsdale team doing business as allwealth Planning joins Cetera from MML Investors Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that three financial professionals doing business as allwealth Planning have joined Summit Financial Networks, a community within Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. Led by co-founders Eric Bottolfsen*, Howard Gershkowitz* and Robert Gershkowitz*, the team has $231 million in assets under administration**, as of December 3, 2024. The allwealth Planning trio offers wealth planning with independence and a personal touch and focuses on helping individuals, business owners, retirees, and people going through life changes take the guesswork out of achieving their financial goals. The team is based in Scottsdale, Ariz. and was previously affiliated with MML Investors Services.

Reflecting on their decision to join Cetera and Summit, the allwealth Planning team commented, "We believe that independence is crucial to ensuring our clients' best interests are always at the forefront of everything we do. This important affiliation with Summit and Cetera positions us to better serve our clients with leading industry economic research, advanced planning support, and relationships with expert retirement plan specialists. We look forward to working closely with Summit's veteran executive team and collaborating in running our business and serving our clients."

"Eric, Howard and Robert are established and highly respected wealth management professionals who place their clients' interests above all else, and value independence as core to that approach," said Tom Halloran, Head of Advisor Channel communities at Cetera. "At Cetera, we share these values and welcome the allwealth Planning team to a new professional home. We are confident they will continue to thrive with the support of the Summit team and Cetera's backing and resources, and we look forward to helping them achieve their goals for years to come."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $545 billion in assets under administration and $235 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. Registered Representatives offering securities and advisory services through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group