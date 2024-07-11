Cetera Welcomes $325 Million AUA Advisor Father-Daughter Team to Summit Financial Networks

Rally Wealth and Benefits Joins Cetera From Commonwealth

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that a nine-person team doing business as Rally Wealth and Benefits has joined Summit Financial Networks. The firm, led by President Bruce Glenn* and his daughter Managing Partner Kristina Strickland*, provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $325 million in assets under administration** as of March 1, 2024.

"Right away, the whole team was interested in the way Cetera and Summit Financial can provide us a boutique feeling while also giving us access to the unparalleled resources and services of Cetera, a large player in the space," Glenn said. "In particular, we are eager to take advantage of Cetera's Retirement Solutions, which we know has been accelerating recently. Overall, we anticipate seeing a boon to our practice while at Cetera, and we believe our clients will feel the difference, too."

"Bruce, Kristina and the entire Rally Wealth and Benefits team are known as accomplished advisors, and I'm proud to welcome them to our community," said Cetera Advisors President and CEO Tom Halloran. "I know this team will thrive under our unique model – and I look forward to seeing how we work together moving forward."

Glenn and Strickland have a combined 26 years of industry experience. Glenn holds his Series 6, Series 7, Series 24, Series 63 and Series 66 registrations and his designations include CRPS and AAMS. Meanwhile, Strickland holds her Series 6, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations as well as her CPFA designation. The team was started when Glenn entered the securities industry in 2008 and has continued to grow since his daughter, Strickland, joined the firm in 2013.

Today, with a team of seven individuals, including: VP of Operations Carrie White, VP of Qualified Plans Joe Michael, QPFC,* Senior Wealth Manager Neil Connolly, CFP,* Senior Relationship Manager Melissa Sampley, Relationship Manager Bailey Lucito, and associates Lisa Kennell and Danica Murdock-Colin joining Glenn and Strickland, this Overland Park, Kan. team is excited to continue to offer their clients a comprehensive range of financial services catering to their needs, regardless of what life stage they may be in.

Click here for more information about Cetera and click here for more information about Summit Financial Networks.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group