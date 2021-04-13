Cetera Welcomes $340 Million Wealth Management Practice The Advisors LLC

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has announced the affiliation of The Advisors LLC, a full-service wealth management practice with offices spread throughout Western Pennsylvania. Led by President and Financial Advisor, Bryan Davis, the firm currently supports a reported $340 million in assets ($150 million AUM and $190 million brokerage assets) with a focus on retirement, wealth management and estate planning.

Davis will be joined by a team of four producing financial professionals. In addition to financial planning, he is also a Certified Estate Planner and has nearly 30 years' experience in financial services and founded the practice in 1998 with a primary focus on offering comprehensive financial planning for individuals and small businesses throughout the United States. Specialty areas include retirement planning, wealth management, and estate planning. With immediate plans to grow the team, he shared, "Our firm is big on mentorship and we pride ourselves in offering decreased overhead and a healthy and happy work environment."

The firm also offers a built-in succession plan solution so that financial professionals have peace-of-mind in the event of an unforeseen exit or retirement from the business.

Brett Harrison, head of Cetera's independent channel commented, "At Cetera, every level of our organization is committed to meeting financial professionals where they are at and helping to ignite meaningful growth. With a shared mindset of building strong relationships, protecting one's legacy and helping financial professionals thrive, we're thrilled to welcome Bryan and The Advisors LLC team."

Cetera is actively recruiting top talent in the financial profession including financial advisors affiliating direct or in a branch model, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a focus on driving growth, a superior service experience, and the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera's multi-affiliation growth model is designed around specialty communities to enable financial professionals to grow their way. The Advisors LLC will affiliate with Cetera Advisors LLC.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group