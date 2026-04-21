Cetera Welcomes 40-Year Industry Veteran Bob Bolebruch and Team Overseeing Approximately $380 Million in AUA

Independent financial advisor joins Cetera and aligns with its North Ridge Wealth Planning region for unmatched client service, cutting-edge technology, and a platform built for generational growth

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes Bob Bolebruch, a Long Island-based independent financial advisor with more than 40 years of experience. Bolebruch joins Cetera through North Ridge Wealth Planning LLC, a well-established region led by CEO Matt Levy, within the Cetera Networks community.

Along with Bolebruch, veteran financial advisor Steve Sherman joins Cetera and North Ridge, with their team overseeing approximately $380 million in AUA.1 Bolebruch and Sherman join Cetera after spending almost two decades with American Portfolios, acquired by Osaic in 2022.

Bolebruch has built his practice on something he said is increasingly rare in financial services – deeply personal, one-on-one relationships with clients and their families, grounded in trust developed over decades. Going beyond portfolio management, Bolebruch's approach is rooted in understanding the long-term financial goals of entire family units and being present for every milestone along the way.

After nearly two decades with American Portfolios and Osaic, Bolebruch said the decision to move was driven by a search for a platform that could match and even elevate his standard of client care.

"I've always believed that this business is built on relationships, not transactions," Bolebruch said. "My clients aren't account numbers, they're families I've walked alongside for years, in some cases decades. When I was evaluating where to take my practice next, the most important question wasn't what the platform could do for me, it was what it could do for them. Cetera's service model was beyond anything else I saw in the market, and that made the decision clear."

Bolebruch said the transition itself has validated that decision, with clients already responding positively to Cetera's AdviceWorks platform.

"The feedback from my clients has been remarkable," he said. "They've experienced a seamless transition from day one, and the AdviceWorks platform has given them a level of visibility and engagement with their financial picture that they genuinely love. When your clients feel supported and empowered, you know you made the right call."

A self-described "old school" advisor, Bolebruch said that integrating modern technology into a relationship-first practice is not a contradiction, it's an evolution.

"I've been doing this for over 40 years, and I'll always believe that the human connection is what this business is built on," he said. "But I'm also realistic – embracing the idea of integrating AI and technology into how we work will help take our practice to the next level. What impressed me about Cetera and North Ridge is how seamlessly they've made AI integration possible. It doesn't replace what we do – it amplifies it."

Perhaps most meaningfully, Bolebruch is building with the next generation in mind, including his own. He shared that his daughter, Jordan Bolebruch, will be joining the practice, a milestone he credits in part to the culture and encouragement he found at Cetera.

"One of the things I'm most excited about is the future of this practice," Bolebruch said. "My daughter is joining me as my partner and knowing we're building something that can truly last for our clients and their families means everything. Cetera understood that vision from the very beginning and has been an incredible source of support and encouragement. That's not something you find everywhere, and it was one of the biggest reasons I chose Cetera."

In welcoming the Bolebruch team, Tim Stinson, President and leader of Cetera's Large Enterprise channel, said: "We're pleased to have the father-daughter team of Bob and Jordan Bolebruch joining Cetera with their team. Their commitment to personalized client service fits Cetera perfectly. This new relationship is a testament to the ongoing recruiting success of Matt Levy and his team at North Ridge, which continues to prove incredibly attractive to advisors in the Northeast and across the country."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of April 14, 2026.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group