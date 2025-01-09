Cetera Welcomes Advisors with $255 Million in Combined AUA to Cetera Advisors

Jennifer Read and Terri Steele join Cetera from Osaic

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that advisors Jennifer Read*, Terri Steele* and their team have joined Cetera Advisors. Read, Steele and their team, who have a combined $255 million in assets under administration*** as of Sept. 1, 2024, are joining Cetera from Osaic. Read and Steele decided to make the switch to Cetera to enjoy increased flexibility to work together.

"Terri and I met at an industry conference and immediately hit it off both personally and professionally," Read said. "We knew we wanted our two practices to collaborate closely with each other – and we found the flexibility to do that at Cetera. I look forward to seeing how each of our practices continues to grow as a result of working with one another while leveraging Cetera's unmatched suite of products and services."

"Right off the bat, I've been so impressed with the flexibility Cetera Advisors has allowed us to run our practices in the unique way that works best for us," Steele said. "Combined with the breadth of helpful technology and products offered by Cetera, there really is no limit to what we can achieve in our new professional home."

"Cetera Advisors' unique model empowers successful entrepreneurs like Jennifer and Terri to run their business their way, and we are pleased to welcome them to Cetera," said Tom Halloran, Head of Advisor Channel communities at Cetera. "Our teams are here to support Jennifer and Terri every step of the way, and I look forward to watching them grow their already thriving practices."

Steele and Read have a combined 52 years of experience in the industry. Read holds her Series 7, Series 63, and Series 66 registrations and the Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Financial Consultant designations. She's made a successful career serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and privately held businesses. Read will join Cetera and do business as Coolidge Wealth Management.

Steele holds her Series 6, Series 26, Series 63, and Series 65 registrations. Her thriving referral-based business was established in 1994, and she is passionate about leveraging women's unique strengths for trust and organic referrals. Amy Hollon** and Lindsey Burnside** have come aboard as part of the team. Hollon has six years of experience and holds her Series 6 and Series 63 registrations, while Burnside has two years of experience and holds her Series 6, Series 63, and Series 65 registrations.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $545 billion in assets under administration and $235 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

