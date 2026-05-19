Cetera Welcomes Back Financial Advisor Mark Gavrilov Who Returns to Cetera Less Than 30 Days After Transferring to LPL

Gavrilov, overseeing approximately $217 million in AUA, says he quickly realized the business impact of Cetera's service, support and sense of community makes Cetera the right place for him and his nearly 1,000 clients

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes back financial advisor Mark Gavrilov and his Brooklyn, NY-based Gavrilov Wealth Management practice less than a month after transferring to LPL for what he describes as a "trial period" to explore a new professional environment and gained fresh perspective within the wealth management industry. Gavrilov oversees approximately $217 million in AUA1.

Gavrilov is an alumnus of both broker-dealers, having been with LPL from 2012 to 2019, and his first stint with Cetera was from 2019-2026. He is a 2024 and 2025 recipient of Cetera's Circle of Excellence2 award recognizing Cetera's top firms and advisors.

"Over the past few weeks, I explored a new professional environment and gained fresh perspective within our industry. Experiences like that can be incredibly valuable as they challenge you to think differently, refine your approach, and better understand what matters most in serving clients," Gavrilov said. "After reviewing other options, it became clear to me that Cetera is at the head of the industry in terms of technology, service and turnaround time for issue resolution. And I find Cetera to be more advisor-friendly because there's more personalized service to the advisor which helps me manage client assets more efficiently – it's good to be back home."

Gavrilov said the strength of Cetera's community also played a role in his decision to return. A colleague in his region, Brian Neyland, CFP®, reached out shortly after Gavrilov's departure, a reminder, Gavrilov said, of the kind of collegial support he had valued at Cetera.

"What stands out to me about Cetera is the strength of their platform, the collaborative culture and the commitment to supporting advisors and delivering meaningful outcomes," Gavrilov said. "Cetera is where I can do my best work, continue to grow and help my clients pursue their financial goals with confidence. Cetera is the right place for me and I'm looking forward to staying here for my entire journey until I retire someday."

LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO of Cetera Investment Services, added: "Mark is a talented advisor and a valued member of the Cetera family, and if I'm being honest, I don't think he ever truly wanted to leave. The reality of our industry is that transition checks can be extraordinarily compelling, and because they often come paired with promises of a seamless move, it can feel like an easy decision. The truth is rarely that simple. I'm proud that we counsel advisors honestly and that Mark had the experience and clarity to recognize the situation, trusted what he knew to be true, and found his way back. We couldn't be more grateful to welcome him home."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of May 11, 2026.

2The Cetera Financial Group's Circle of Excellence recognition was awarded to Mark Gavrilov; it is not a guarantee of future investment success and should not be construed as an endorsement of by any client.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group