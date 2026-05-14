Cetera Welcomes Experienced Financial Advisors David Park and Tammy Hospodar with Approximately $140 Million in AUA

Independent advisors align with Cetera's BAR Financial region to further strengthen their Park Wealth Advisors brand, enhance efficiency, and help drive long-term growth

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes experienced financial advisors David Park and Tammy Hospodar who join Cetera along with their Park Wealth Advisor support team – Erica Soliz, Oscar Dominguez, and Debe Pennington – overseeing approximately $140 million in AUA1. The Valencia, California-based team aligns with BAR Financial, a region led by Managing Director Greg Brackett, within Cetera's Large Enterprise channel.

The Park Wealth Advisors team aligns with Cetera

Park said he and Hospodar left Osaic to join Cetera primarily in search of better service, stronger technology, and more efficient, growth-oriented support. Park added that with Cetera, his associates no longer have to spend so much time trying to track people down to get answers, which helps their practice run more efficiently.

"What I've learned so far at Cetera is when I call the service team, it's often the same person who picks up the phone and they already know me, our business and our situation," Park said. "The Cetera technology we're seeing has been great. The AdviceWorks® platform is amazing, the interface is really good, and if I'm missing something, it lets me know."

Hospodar added: "Since affiliating with Cetera, everything feels more streamlined and client-friendly. The speed with which things are done at Cetera is really good, and Cetera's people are so nice to us and helpful. All that combined with the marketing and branding support from BAR Financial makes us feel we're better positioned than ever to grow intentionally while staying true to who we are."

Park said he's proud to run a financial services firm that focuses on being relatable and not overwhelming clients with financial jargon. Their practice serves individuals, families and clients with specialized needs, including same-sex couples, through a personalized, goals-based approach to wealth management. The firm is built on long-term relationships, open communication, and a commitment to helping clients make informed financial decisions.

"Tammy and I have always believed that this business is about relationships, not transactions," Park said. "We're a small, independent firm by design, and our clients come to us because they want thoughtful advice from people they trust, not pressure or sales tactics."

In welcoming the Park Wealth Advisors team, Tim Stinson, President and leader of Cetera's Large Enterprise channel, said: "David and Tammy have spent decades refining their client service model so that people from every walk of life feel comfortable with both the advisors and the financial planning and advice they provide. They're approachable by nature, and the way they create a good fit for all clients aligns with Cetera's commitment to supporting advisors who offer personalized service to their clients."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of March 10, 2026.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group