Cetera Welcomes Former Commonwealth Advisor Jaakko "Jack" Kasko and His Team Overseeing Approximately $150 Million in AUA

Independent advisor and team join Cetera seeking continuity of culture, independence and

operational efficiency following industry change

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes financial advisor Jaakko "Jack" Kasko who joined Cetera after spending the past 10 years affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network. Kasko and his Saint Joseph, Michigan-based team at Milestone Wealth Management oversee approximately $150 million in AUA1.

Kasko's practice focuses on retirement and pre-retirement planning, helping business owners and individuals transition from earning income to generating it in retirement. His client-first approach emphasizes clarity, preparation, and long-term relationships built on trust.

Cetera Welcomes Commonwealth Advisor Jaakko “Jack” Kasko

Following the acquisition of Commonwealth, Kasko evaluated his options with a focus on continuity for his clients and his business.

"I really enjoyed my time at Commonwealth, but with the changes happening, I had to take a hard look at what the future would look like and what that meant for my clients," Kasko said. "For me, it came down to finding the best fit for continuity, meaning a place where I could keep running my business the way I always have, while still having the right support behind me."

After visiting multiple firms, Kasko said Cetera, particularly its Summit Financial Networks2 community, stood out for its cultural alignment and advisor-focused approach.

"What I found with Cetera and Summit was very similar to what I valued at Commonwealth," Kasko said. "It's that independent mindset that this is your business; you run it, and Cetera is there to support you. That was a big factor for me."

Kasko also cited operational efficiency and technology as key factors, noting his lean, system-driven practice.

"My business works best when systems are efficient and reliable," he said. "When things run smoothly on the back end, it allows me to focus on clients. What I've seen so far with Summit and Cetera, from investment platforms to CRM and planning tools, gives me confidence that I'll be able to operate even more effectively."

Looking ahead, Kasko plans to continue growing through acquisitions, building on a track record of successfully integrating advisory practices.

"I've completed several acquisitions already, and I'm looking to continue that growth strategy," Kasko said. "Having the right partner in place is critical to doing that successfully, and I believe I've found that with Cetera."

Welcoming Kasko and his team, Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran said, "Jack is a thoughtful, growth-oriented advisor who has built his business on independence, efficiency and a deep commitment to his clients. His focus on running a streamlined, client-first practice aligns perfectly with Summit's culture and Cetera's mission to empower advisors to operate on their own terms. We're excited to support Jack as he continues to grow and evolve his business."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Jan. 6, 2026.

2Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group