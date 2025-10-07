Cetera Welcomes Commonwealth Team, King Financial Network, with More Than $1.1 Billion in AUA

Jim King: "We're proud of our client relationships and feel Cetera is the best fit moving forward."

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes King Financial Network (KFN) led by its founder, industry veteran financial advisor Jim King Jr., and partners Tony Kelly and A.J. Vignola, who oversee more than $1.1 billion in assets under administration*. The 14-person, Manalapan, New Jersey-based multifamily office moves from Commonwealth Financial Network (Commonwealth) to Summit Financial Networks**, one of Cetera's unique communities within the Cetera Advisor channel.

Courtesy of King Financial Network

King called the LPL acquisition of Commonwealth an "inflection point" in his career prompting the search for a broker-dealer that would provide deep relationship-based support and the strong sense of community that he said was at the heart of the firm's growth. "We're grateful for everything Commonwealth has done for us. CEO Wayne Bloom and his outstanding team helped us grow in 10 years from $108 million in assets to over $1.1 billion," King said.

As part of the firm's due diligence, which included meeting with more than a dozen broker-dealers, King's team met in person with Cetera executives and community leaders.

"I love that Cetera focused on service and their expertise in different areas, which mirrors how we conduct our business at KFN," King said. "We are also looking forward to Cetera's advanced technology and maintaining Fidelity's NFS for custody and clearing."

"For me, Cetera is very much about the people. Meeting with Cetera executives made me feel very comfortable about the executive access and the relationships we're going to build together," said Tony Kelly. "There's mutual respect and we can be very direct knowing we're looking to grow together and offer our clients the best service possible. We're confident Cetera is the right long-term partner for our clients."

For the KFN team, customized collaboration is key, including regular in-person meetings with clients to ensure they stay close to the important changes in clients' lives.

"We emphasize the importance of having a multidisciplinary team all under one roof, being able to provide comprehensive wealth management services, from tax and financial planning to estate and insurance services," said A.J. Vignola.

King Financial Network will be supported by a dedicated Regional Growth Team that takes a personalized, consultative approach to business planning and growth. This structure is designed to deliver tailored solutions to meet each advisor's unique business needs, leveraging Cetera's core growth resources including innovative marketing support through Cetera's award-winning GrowthLine program and tailored business planning insights with Growth360.

In welcoming King Financial Network, Cetera Wealth Management President Todd Mackay said: "Jim is passionate about caring for clients and his team. It shows in every conversation we have. We're making the big feel small for Jim with personalized service and access to the technology, expertise, advisory solutions and resources of Cetera as a sizable company. I strongly believe the KFN team will thrive within Cetera and the boutique atmosphere of Summit."

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera as of July 2, 2025.

**Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

