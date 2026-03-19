Cetera Welcomes Cunningham Financial Group Overseeing Approximately $200 Million in AUA

Independent team joins Cetera to enhance independence, service and long-term growth

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has welcomed financial advisor Jonathan Cunningham, RFC® and his Cunningham Financial Group team as they join the firm in support of their next phase of growth. Based near Birmingham, Alabama, Cunningham and his team oversee approximately $200 million in assets under administration.* The team joins Cetera through its unique Summit Financial Networks community**.

Cunningham Financial Group is a collaborative financial services team providing investment management, financial planning and tax-aware guidance for individuals and families across a wide range of life stages. Cunningham works alongside financial advisors Brian Walsh, CFP® and Josh Little, CPA, creating a multidisciplinary approach that integrates portfolio management, financial planning and tax insight in one firm.

Cunningham said the decision to affiliate with Cetera was driven by the team's desire to maintain true independence while gaining access to the scale, service and growth support needed to build the business for the long term.

"We were looking for a partner that allows us to stay fully independent while giving us the resources and support to grow," said Cunningham, managing partner of Cunningham Financial Group. "What stood out about Cetera and the Summit community was the balance of flexibility and hands-on support. It gives us the ability to continue doing things our way while having a team behind us that is focused on helping advisors succeed."

Cunningham said the firm conducted a comprehensive search before choosing Cetera, evaluating broker-dealer platforms across the country with the help of an independent consulting firm. He said Cetera's advisor-first culture, service model and growth orientation ultimately set it apart.

"We evaluated a number of options and wanted a partner that aligned with our long-term vision," Cunningham said. "Meeting the Summit Financial leadership team and seeing how focused they are on supporting advisors and helping them grow made the decision clear for us."

Cunningham also noted that Cetera's resources will support the firm's plans for continued expansion as it pursues its goal of growing to more than $1 billion in AUM within the next five years.

"Our team is relatively young, and we're building this practice for decades to come," Cunningham said. "We're committed to serving our existing clients with the same level of attention and care they expect, while also expanding thoughtfully through referrals and potential acquisitions of like-minded practices."

The firm's model emphasizes personalized advice and flexibility for clients, allowing the team to work with individuals and families across varying levels of wealth rather than limiting services to a narrow segment of investors.

"Our philosophy has always been to help people wherever they are in life," Cunningham said. "Independence allows us to tailor advice to each client rather than forcing them into a predetermined model."

In welcoming Cunningham and his team, Marshall Leeds, Summit Financial Community Leader, said: "Jon and his team run a collaborative practice centered on delivering thoughtful, personalized guidance to clients. We're proud to welcome Cunningham Financial Group to Cetera and look forward to supporting them with the array of growth resources we have at Cetera."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Feb. 18, 2026.

**Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group