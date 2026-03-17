Cetera's Advanced Time Segmentation Solution Wins 2026 BISA Technology & Innovation Award

For the 13th time, the Bank Insurance & Securities Association recognizes Cetera's leadership in retirement income planning technology

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, has earned the 2026 Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) Technology & Innovation Award* for its AI-powered proprietary Advanced Time Segmentation™ (ATS) retirement income solution and strategy. The award recognizes companies for their commitment to advancing technology solutions across the financial services industry. This marks the 12th consecutive year Cetera has earned the BISA Technology & Innovation Award, with 13 such BISA recognitions overall.

Advanced Time Segmentation, or ATS, is a retirement income strategy designed to help financial advisors and institutions align clients' assets with their income needs using a time-segmented approach. Drawing on years of academic research and mathematical modeling, ATS helps advisors address three critical retirement planning considerations: income needs, inflation concerns, and the overall risk profile of each client's unique situation through client-approved output reports.

ATS is delivered through proprietary financial planning software exclusively to Cetera financial advisors and institutions; it's designed to supplement comprehensive financial planning tools. The solution helps financial advisors to demonstrate where a client's retirement income will come from, both immediately and in the future, helping clients better understand how and when income is generated throughout retirement.

ATS contributes to business growth experienced by financial advisors and institutions, while clients can benefit from increased clarity and confidence around retirement income planning. Many clients report a "light-bulb moment" when they see the strategy in action, particularly in understanding how income can be turned on later in life while still accounting for inflation and long-term assets.

In addition to the technology itself, ATS is supported by a team of experts and peer groups that help coach advisors on how to best incorporate appropriate investment products, such as income annuities, fixed and variable annuities, managed money, and alternatives, into retirement income strategies based on client needs.

With an aging client population across banks and credit unions, ATS helps financial institution advisors strengthen relationships and position themselves as the primary advisor for retirement income planning. These conversations often lead to broader planning discussions, including wealth transfer strategies and protecting client assets in the context of life events, including healthcare and long-term care needs.

This year's BISA recognition further illustrates Cetera's commitment to delivering innovative, advisor-centric technology solutions that help financial institutions & financial professionals better serve their clients and differentiate their services. The 2026 award adds to Cetera's long history of BISA recognition for technology innovation across its platforms and solutions.

For 40+ years, Cetera has provided unmatched knowledge of the financial institution space to support programs in delivering exceptional client experiences while offering a wide array of award-winning technology and tools, specifically designed for and with financial institutions in mind.

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About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*The BISA Technology Innovation Award is designed to recognize leadership in the advancement of the financial industry's products, services, and platforms through technology innovation. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group