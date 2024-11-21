Cetera Welcomes Established Investment Adviser Representative

Bart Schulte joins Cetera, leveraging its RIA Blueprint offering to support his advisory business

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Bart Schulte has joined Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Schulte is leveraging Cetera's growing RIA Blueprint platform to support his exclusive advisory business as an investment adviser representative and will have access to the resources and support provided through the Cetera Advisors community. He oversees approximately $300 million in assets under management* as of August 31, 2024, and previously managed client portfolios for nearly seven years in his latest role in his 24-year financial services industry career.

"Owning and operating my own RIA is a longstanding career goal, and this affiliation with Cetera takes me one step closer to realizing this goal for the benefit of my business and my clients," Schulte said. "Cetera's RIA tech resources and self-clearing custodial capabilities provide the optionality and support for my independent advisory business today with the flexibility to open my own RIA in the future. I look forward to continuing this exciting path in collaboration with the expert team at Cetera."

"As growth in the RIA space continues to accelerate, many financial advisors lack the guidance and infrastructure they need to establish a successful RIA," said Kerry Pierce, senior managing director and head of advisory solutions at Cetera. "Cetera's RIA Blueprint offering is designed for advisors like Bart who are on the path to building their own RIAs, as well as for advisors who want to realize the benefits of owning their RIA with the assistance of an experienced partner. Cetera is here to support advisors who want to balance independence and compliance risk and we encourage any advisors considering these paths to connect with Cetera to learn more."

Schulte holds a Series 66 registration as well as the Certified Wealth Strategist® (CWS) certification. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business and marketing from University of Missouri-Saint Louis and an MBA from Fontbonne University. He is based in Camdenton, Mo.

