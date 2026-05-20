Cetera Welcomes Former Commonwealth Advisor Mark Yatros and His Allegiant Wealth Strategies Team with Approximately $176 Million in AUA

Independent advisor joins Cetera's Summit community after nearly a decade with Commonwealth, citing Summit's strong cultural alignment with the Commonwealth experience

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes financial advisor Mark Yatros and his Michigan-based practice, Allegiant Wealth Strategies, overseeing approximately $176 million in AUA1. He spent nearly a decade affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network before joining Cetera's Summit Financial Networks community after a year-long, comprehensive evaluation of the independent broker-dealer landscape.

Mark Yatros brings his four-person, fully licensed Allegiant Wealth Strategies team to Cetera

Allegiant Wealth Strategies is a full-service advisory practice serving a predominantly retired client base, with a focus on generating reliable income and managing long-term financial security. He leads a four-person, fully licensed team and brings 35 years of industry experience to his practice – a tenure that has instilled a deep, client-first philosophy he describes as foundational to everything he does.

Like many Commonwealth advisors, he re-evaluated his broker-dealer affiliation following the announcement of LPL's acquisition of Commonwealth. For him, the decision came down to a straightforward set of priorities: personal service, accessibility, and a community of like-minded professionals.

"Commonwealth was extremely advisor-focused, and they had that small-firm feel," Yatros said. "In my experience, as broker-dealers get larger and larger, you get further and further away from the people who matter most to supporting your business. I've already been at another large firm before, and I didn't want to go back to that structure."

He spent an entire year researching and speaking with multiple broker-dealers before making his decision. His conclusion was clear – the advisor focus and flexibility, such as maintaining Fidelity's NFS for custody and clearing, made Cetera and Summit the compelling choice.

"Summit is the closest that I found to Commonwealth," Yatros said. "The main appeal with Cetera and Summit was knowing that if I call (community leader) Marshall Leeds, he's going to pick up the phone and help me with whatever I need, and he knows who I am. That's the kind of thing that sets Summit apart."

Beyond service levels, he was drawn to Summit's selective, membership-style culture, which is something he says directly parallels what made Commonwealth special.

"One of the main appeals of Commonwealth was that it was like a membership – not everyone could get in," Yatros said. "Only the best advisors were allowed to be part of Commonwealth, and there was a reason for that. Cetera has done the same thing with Summit, and those are the people I want to be affiliated with."

He also emphasized that maintaining independence and flexibility were non-negotiable in his search. After years at Commonwealth, he was unwilling to sacrifice accessibility and a direct line to leadership in exchange for the scale of a mega-firm.

"It was about being able to maintain our flexibility, our independence, and our ability to be heard without a lot of noise from 30,000 or 40,000 other advisors," he said.

Welcoming the Yatros team, Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran said, "Mark embodies exactly the kind of advisor Summit was built for – seasoned, client-focused, and deeply committed to doing business the right way. His experience at Commonwealth, and the premium he places on personal service and accessibility, aligns perfectly with what Summit's culture is all about. We're proud to have Mark as part of our community and look forward to supporting him and his team for the long term."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Jan. 6, 2026.

2Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group