Cetera Welcomes Firm with $287 Million in Combined AUA to Cetera Advisor Networks

Arco Capital Partners joins Summit Financial Networks from Raymond James

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Arco Capital Partners has joined Summit Financial Networks, a community within Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. Arco Capital Partners, which is led by Advisor and Founder Robert Aiken* and which has $287 million in assets under administration** as of Dec. 31, 2024, joined Cetera from Raymond James.

"At Arco Capital Partners, we pride ourselves in providing clients with resources typical of a larger firm while offering the kind of consideration and service typically reserved for smaller boutiques. It's been refreshing to see that Summit Financial Networks and Cetera offer a similar mix of resources and service," Aiken said. "In Cetera, we see a partner that will provide us the best opportunity to grow organically, recruiting the best advisors to increase our enterprise value over time. I look forward to this beneficial opportunity."

"I am pleased Robert and his team see the capability of both Summit Financial Networks and Cetera Advisor Networks LLC to uplift their already thriving practice," said Tom Halloran, Head of Advisor Channel communities at Cetera. "I know Arco Capital Partners presents a beneficial cultural fit with Cetera and I look forward to seeing what we accomplish together moving forward."

Aiken has 32 years of industry experience and holds his Series 7, Series 8, Series 9, Series 10, Series 31, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. He founded Arco Capital Partners in 2015, after serving in various roles at Wachovia and Wells Fargo Advisors. Today, the firm provides personalized and custom financial and investment planning focused on serving individuals, families, businesses, retirees and women investors.

Aiken is joined in his practice by Senior Registered Client Assistant Tina L. Shue*, who has 27 years in the financial industry and holds her Series 7 and Series 63 registrations. Prior to joining Arco Capital Partners, Tina served as a registered client associate with Wells Fargo Advisors and as a retirement plans consultant and compliance assistant at Interstate/Johnson Lane Inc.

