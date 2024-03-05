Cetera Welcomes Hawaii State Federal Credit Union

Partnership with Hawaii's largest credit union brings nearly $400 million to Cetera platform

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Hawaii State Federal Credit Union is partnering with Cetera Financial Institutions in the delivery of its investment program. Cetera will provide dedicated resources and support to grow Hawaii State Federal Credit Union's retail investment program and enhance services and products for credit union members. Founded in 1936, Hawaii State Federal Credit Union is Hawaii's largest credit union with more than 126,000 members approximately $393 million in its investment services program, as of January 31, 2024.

"We are proud to welcome Hawaii State Federal Credit Union to the Cetera family," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "Cetera is well equipped to help financial institutions enrich their investment programs in meaningful ways and we look forward to close collaboration with the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union team. We expect to make a significant impact by providing innovative solutions and services to members and a higher level of support for Hawaii State Federal Credit Union financial professionals."

"We are excited to begin a new chapter of our business together with an established leader in supporting financial institutions in growing their business," said David Kimura, program manager at Hawaii State Federal Credit Union. "As we continue to provide an exceptional experience to our valued members and local community, this collaboration will empower the delivery of holistic financial planning services powered by Cetera's industry-leading technology, resources and support. We look forward to a very bright future for our members, our financial professionals and our business together with Cetera."

For more than 40 years, Cetera Investment Services has empowered financial institutions to deepen client connections and expand their services with customized support that helps financial professionals meet their clients' full lifecycle needs.

