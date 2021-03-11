Cetera Welcomes Industry Bancshares' Six Texas Banks

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera® has announced Industry Bancshares has joined its financial institutions community. Industry Bancshares is a holding company comprised of six different local bank charters with more than 27 offices located in rural communities throughout the state of Texas. The community banks reports supporting nearly $6 billion in deposit assets and $46 million in assets under management.

Industry Bancshares Program Manager and financial professional, Bo Thibodeaux, shared, "We are excited about the switch to Cetera as it's one of the leading financial advice firms in the bank and credit union landscape." He continued, "Earlier in my career, I was affiliated with Cetera and had the opportunity to serve as part of its technology council that helped shape the AdviceWorks® platform. I also witnessed firsthand, its top-notch service experience. I believe it has the best bank platform and a solid track record of helping bank programs succeed."

The bank has plans to progress on its solid growth trajectory with a goal of 20% year-over-year growth over the next five years and immediate plans to recruit additional financial planning leaders to the team.

Its motto, "your partner through life," is inspired by a philosophy of combining full-service banking and wealth management solutions to help more families and businesses be set on a path to reaching their financial goals. This aligns with Cetera's mission to enable the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to more clients, helping them achieve financial well-being at each life stage.

LeAnn Rummel, head of Cetera's financial institutions community shared, "It's wonderful to welcome back Bo and the Industry Bancshares team. Our distinct focus on creating solutions and technology that accelerate growth for banks—while increasing efficiencies and providing world class risk management—is why so many choose to join the financial institutions community at Cetera. We are excited to complement their bank program and help them advance their strategy serving customers in rural Texas."

Industry Bancshares' program will be affiliated with Cetera Investment Services LLC.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

