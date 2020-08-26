Cetera Welcomes Nestlehut Financial Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has announced the affiliation of Nestlehut Financial Services, a boutique financial planning team located in the Chicagoland area. The team of nine provides holistic planning services and supports nearly 700 families with assets under management of $275 million.

Nestlehut has been offering financial planning services to clients for 40 years. The office holds professional development and training in high regard and emphasizes personalized customer service with an efficient and confidential delivery to its investors.

Principle of the firm, Financial Advisor, Thomas Nestlehut, said, "In evaluating the evolution of our firm, opportunities for cost savings and more robust technology for our clients were top considerations. Platforms like Cetera's AdviceWorks™ create an environment for efficiency in managing our clients' money and an enhanced digital experience for investors which is key in today's virtual business environment."

Brett Harrison, Head of Traditional Channel for Cetera said, "The independent and entrepreneurial mindset of the Nestlehut team is a perfect fit to our advisor community. Our focus on digitization driving growth will provide the firm with the the tools, technology and custom services they are seeking."

Nestlehut has reported a growth trend of roughly $30 - $35 million in new assets annually. Rounding out the Nestlehut team are Financial Advisors: Adam J. Beierle and Michael D. Kordas, and Associate Staff: Margaret Cinotti, Peggy Pienta, Cathy Beck, Emily Myers, Jennifer Justin-Pierson and Candice Purdy.

Cetera plans to continue attracting top talent in the financial profession including financial advisors, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a focus on driving growth, a superior service experience, and the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience. Its unique service model designed around specialty communities provide boutique service to its network of 8,000 financial professionals. Nestlehut will affiliate with Cetera Advisors LLC.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

