Cetera Welcomes Oestriecher Financial Management with $154 Million in AUA to its Avantax Community of Tax-Focused Advisors

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes wealth management advisors Anne M. Oestriecher, CPA, CFP®, Christopher Daigrepont, and William Whisenant, who together oversee approximately $154 million in assets under administration* at their firm, Oestriecher Financial Management Services (OFMS), in Alexandria, Louisiana. The firm moved from LPL to Cetera seeking a broker-dealer experienced in tax-centric financial planning, and that offers robust marketing and growth resources for advisors, which they found with Cetera's community of tax-focused financial professionals – Avantax.

Founded in 1999 as an extension of the accounting practice established by Anne Oestriecher's father, Emile P. "Mr. O" Oestriecher III, CPA, OFMS has become known in Central Louisiana for building trusted, multigenerational client relationships. The firm was affiliated with HD Vest, a predecessor company of Avantax, for 20 years. Anne Oestriecher, who joined her father in the business in 2009 after a 25-year career in public accounting, has helped clients with retirement planning, estate planning, and financial planning that integrates tax considerations at every stage.

The firm decided to move from LPL to Cetera to help ensure its next-gen advisors have the growth support they need as Oestriecher plans to transition firm ownership to its third generation of leadership. She praised Whisenant, her nephew by marriage, and Daigrepont for their fresh perspectives and commitment to the Alexandria community.

"Chris and Will have been deeply involved in the firm for years, and like me, they're both from Alexandria. They're involved in our community and are going to be here for the long haul, which is really important to the families and businesses we serve," Oestriecher said. "As I move into an advisory capacity, Chris and Will are eager to take our firm into its next stage of growth. To do that, I wanted them with a broker-dealer that understands the advantages of tax-centric planning, and one that is geared to support growth like Cetera can with its GrowthLine program – that kind of marketing expertise was huge in our decision to join Cetera."

Oestriecher said the firm will remain committed to its full-service approach to tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, saying, "We have always embraced a team-focused approach, and that philosophy will remain unchanged as we move into this new generation of ownership. Like our firm, Cetera and Avantax emphasize tax-intelligent financial planning, and this alignment presents exciting new opportunities to deliver top-notch client service and real-world financial planning solutions of exceptional quality."

Avantax Community Leader Clint Brookshire, a friend of the Oestriecher family since 2003, welcomed the firm saying: "We are deeply honored to welcome Anne, Chris, Will and the entire OFMS team to Avantax. Their legacy of client trust, combined with the energy and expertise of the next generation, is exactly the kind of business we're built to support. Avantax's tax-intelligent solutions backed by Cetera's growth resources will help Chris and Will grow the firm into a family-focused practice that will carry the Oestriecher legacy onward."

