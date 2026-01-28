Cetera Welcomes Veteran Commonwealth Advisor Jamie Hatfield with Approximately $170 Million in AUA

Independent wealth management advisor joins Cetera seeking to preserve a white-glove, mom-and-pop service model supported by modern technology and scale

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes longtime independent financial advisor Jamie Hatfield who transferred to Cetera from Commonwealth Financial Network where he had been affiliated for 13 years. Based in Northern Kentucky, Hatfield oversees approximately $170 million in assets under administration.* Hatfield and his Jamie L. Hatfield Wealth Management team join Cetera's unique Summit Financial Networks** community.

Hatfield's close-knit team includes financial advisor Ty Sauer, CFP®, and two wealth management assistants, Jennifer Goodridge and Meg Brinker. The team members have known each other for decades, and Hatfield said the team's closeness and familiarity enables the team to deliver highly personalized, relationship-driven wealth management.

Hatfield said he decided to join Cetera because he wanted a financial services partner that could support his firm's deeply personal service model while providing the resources and responsiveness his clients expect.

"I've always viewed my practice as mom-and-pop while at the same time being state-of-the-art," Hatfield said. "My clients want a white-glove experience where they feel listened to, comfortable, and genuinely cared for. When I spoke with Cetera and Summit, I felt that same philosophy on the other end of the phone. Summit's people knew me, knew my business, and asked, 'What do you need?' That mattered a lot to me."

With 35 years in the industry, Hatfield has built his practice by focusing on long-term relationships rather than transactions. His client base includes the typical "millionaire next door" – people who value trust, consistency, and thoughtful guidance over flash or complexity. Hatfield and his team provide comprehensive wealth management, including retirement and financial planning, and pride themselves on being a first call for clients whenever questions arise.

"We don't want clients calling an 800 number or being passed off to someone who doesn't know them. You can be state-of-the-art without being impersonal, and that's the balance I found with Cetera," Hatfield said. "Whether it's a planning question or help navigating technology, we walk with them through it. That's the business I've built, and it's the business I intend to keep building."

Hatfield said he was attracted to the combination of Cetera and Summit because together they combine independence, scale, and high levels of service. While he believes strong broker-dealers share similar capabilities, Hatfield said Cetera and Summit stood out in how consistently they mirror the service standards he set for his own clients.

"At the end of the day, money follows service," Hatfield said. "Treat people right, do the right thing, and good things tend to happen. Cetera understands that, and that alignment is what pushed this decision over the top for me."

In welcoming Hatfield, Cetera Wealth Management President Todd Mackay said: "Jamie runs a terrific business built on putting clients first in everything he does, so he and his team will fit in well with us. We're excited for Jamie to have a boutique relationship with Summit like he had at Commonwealth, which I know was important to him, all while being able to leverage all the size, scale and capabilities that Cetera offers to its advisors."

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of June 26, 2025.

**Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

