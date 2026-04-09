Cetera Welcomes Veteran Commonwealth Advisor W. Michael Sanders

Independent advisor joins Cetera for Commonwealth-like service, culture and advisor support

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes longtime independent financial advisor W. Michael Sanders, who joins the firm after more than a decade affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network, and more than 30 years in the wealth management industry. Based in Michigan, Sanders and his team oversee approximately $80 million in AUA.1 The team joins Cetera through its unique Summit Financial Networks community2.

Cetera Welcomes W. Michael Sanders From Commonwealth

As part of his Cetera affiliation, Sanders worked with Cetera's marketing team through its GrowthLine program which delivered an entirely new name for his independent business, new branding including a logo, and a purpose-built website for his firm, now known as Sandcastle Wealth Builders.

Sanders brings to Cetera a deeply relationship-driven practice built on long-term client trust and high-touch service. Over the course of his career, Sanders has cultivated a business centered around multigenerational relationships. A clear example of how central Sanders' practice is to his clients is that two of his staff members are children of his long-time clients.

"I wasn't looking to make a change," Sanders said. "What we had at Commonwealth was special – it felt like a close-knit community where advisors were supported, and you always knew who to call. When that situation changed due to Commonwealth's acquisition, my priority became finding a place that felt as close to Commonwealth as possible."

After evaluating multiple firms over the past year, Sanders said Cetera, and specifically Summit, stood out for its cultural alignment, transparency, and advisor-focused approach.

"Summit is the closest thing I've found to what we had at Commonwealth," Sanders said. "That same feeling of accessibility, honesty and personal support really came through in every conversation. When you reach out, you're talking to someone who knows you, who cares, and who gives you a straight answer. That matters."

Sanders emphasized that the ability to maintain a high level of service for clients was central to his decision-making process.

"At the end of the day, my job is taking care of my clients," he said. "To do that well, I need a partner who supports me and my team. With Summit and Cetera, I feel confident we have the resources and responsiveness we need to continue delivering the experience our clients expect."

He also cited the consistency of the experience during the transition process as reinforcing his decision.

"From the transition support to the people we're working with day-to-day, everything has felt organized, thoughtful and focused on helping us succeed," Sanders said. "It's been a very similar experience to what I valued at Commonwealth, and that gave me a lot of confidence we made the right move."

In welcoming Sanders and his team, Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran said, "Mike's commitment to long-term client relationships and personalized service fits perfectly with the core values and advisor-focused model of Summit and Cetera. Advisors are our clients, and we're excited to welcome Mike to our Summit community and support his business the way he wants to run it."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Feb. 18, 2026.

2Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group