Cetera's RIA Platform Growth Continues with Acquisition of Matkovic Financial Group

Independent practice specializing in wealth management and tax planning oversees $135 million, represents the latest addition to Cetera's growing RIA model

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has completed the acquisition of Matkovic Financial Group, an Indianapolis-based independent practice specializing in wealth management and tax planning that oversees approximately $135 million* in assets. The acquisition further expands Cetera's RIA model and builds on a longstanding affiliation between Matkovic Financial Group and Avantax, a Cetera community.

Led by Mark J. Matkovic, CPA, CFP®, the wealth management team at Matkovic Financial Group joins the Avantax Planning Partners community within Cetera's RIA model. The acquisition represents a continued evolution for the firm within the Cetera network, providing continuity for clients and team members, defined succession pathways, and new growth opportunities.

"As we explored options for the future of Matkovic Financial Group – for the good of our clients, team members and business – it quickly became clear that keeping our business within the Cetera network and Avantax community was the best option," Matkovic said. "This partnership provides continuity for our business, clients and team, and we look forward to serving clients in collaboration with the Avantax Planning Partners team. In addition, we appreciate the succession solutions options and flexibility we now have – these greatly benefit our clients, business and team members and we are confident we would not have found them anywhere else."

"Matkovic Financial Group represents the latest example of financial advisors seeking greater flexibility in serving their clients, while shedding the operational aspects of running their business," said Jen Hanau, RIA & Branches Channel Leader at Cetera. "Mark and team are a shining example of how wealth management and tax planning are intertwined and complementary, and we know his team will find a powerful home at Avantax Planning Partners. After a longtime affiliation with Avantax, we are pleased to keep Mark and his team within the Cetera network – underscoring our "forever home" value for advisors to affiliate their businesses here across the entire spectrum of their professional lifecycles."

The transaction represents the third announced acquisition into Cetera's RIA and Branches channel in 2026. Launched in June 2025, the channel is Cetera's newest dedicated platform, supporting independent RIAs, the firm's owned W-2 RIA businesses, and the supported independence branches model.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of Cetera). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Dec. 31, 2025.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group