Ceva and Actions Technology Commemorate Landmark Achievement, Surpassing 100 Million Ceva-Powered Wireless Audio and AIoT Processors Shipped

News provided by

Ceva, Inc.

10 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Companies' long-term collaboration for wireless, audio and voice technologies sees world's leading OEMs adopt Actions Technology's high-quality, low-latency wireless audio SoCs for consumer devices, including speakers, soundbars, earbuds and smartwatches

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2024 -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, and Actions Technology Co, Ltd. ("Actions Space Technology"), the leading fabless semiconductor company of AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) SoC, are celebrating a monumental achievement today, with Actions surpassing sales of more than 100 million wireless audio and AIoT chips powered by Ceva's audio, voice, AI sensing and wireless communications IPs.

Actions Technology produces AIoT SoCs which power wireless audio, portable audio-visual, and edge AI processor applications. Inherited over 20 year of IC design experience from Actions Semiconductor (a former NASDAQ listed company), Actions Technology was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China, and strives to provide chips with industry-leading quality audio, with lowest power consumption and ultra-low latency. Ceva and Actions Technology have collaborated closely in the fields of DSP and AI processing in the audio field and related wireless workloads. Testament to the exceptional performance and immersive experience enabled by Actions Technology's processors, its audio SoCs and AIoT processors have been deployed by many of the world's leading customers, including Sony, Harman, Vizio, Honor, Xiaomi, realme, Hisense, TCL, Anker, boAt, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Nothing, Razer, RODE, Iflytek, Moma and more.

Zhenyu Zhou, Chairman & CEO of Actions Technology, stated: "For the past decade, Actions Technology has been at the forefront of wireless audio innovation, thanks to our deep understanding of these technologies and our joint work with Ceva. Surpassing 100 million Ceva-powered wireless audio chipsets shipped is an incredible achievement for our companies. As we enter a new era of AI-driven audio chip innovation, our close collaboration around Ceva's sensing AI and wireless communications IPs ensure that we have best-in-class technologies to augment our internal development and deliver AIoT SoCs that continue to lead the industry."

Amir Panush, CEO of Ceva, added: "We congratulate our partner Actions Technology on their remarkable achievements and stellar market success. Our industry-leading portfolio of technologies that enable devices to connect, sense and infer data is harmonious with the evolving needs of the wireless audio industry and we embrace the opportunity to continue to support Actions Technology for their roadmap needs in wireless communications, audio, voice, AI and beyond."

About Actions Technology Co., Ltd
Actions Technology Co., Ltd is a leading fabless semiconductor company of AIoT SoC in China, excels in the research, design, and commercialization of advanced smart audio SoC. Our primary focus is on delivering cutting-edge integrated chips for wireless audio, smart wearables, and AI interactions in the AIoT field.Our main products include the Bluetooth audio SoC series, the portable audio-visual SoC series, and the edge AI processor family. These products are widely utilized across diverse include Bluetooth speakers & headset, wireless home theaters, smartwatches, wireless microphones, dongles, esports headsets, voice remotes, and low-power edge AI processor applications.

Founded in 2014, Actions Technology Co., Ltd. was listed on the SSE STAR in 2021. With headquarters in Zhuhai, we have strategically located offices in Shenzhen, Hefei, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hong Kong, and other locations. Facing the globe, our extensive service network ensures seamless support to customers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.actions-semi.com.

About Ceva, Inc.
At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 17 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.

