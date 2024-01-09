Ceva and THX Ltd. Partner to Bring Premium Spatial Audio to Hearables, Consumer and Mobile Products

CEVA RealSpace® Tuned by THX™ to deliver expertly tuned spatial audio software for TWS earbuds, wireless headphones, smartphones, speakers and soundbars

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2024 - Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, and THX Ltd., a world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, today announce RealSpace® Tuned by THX™, a premium software offering for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to add support for immersive spatial audio customized to any consumer or prosumer audio device including TWS earbuds, wireless headphones, smartphones, speakers and soundbars.

RealSpace® Tuned by THX™, featuring Ceva’s RealSpace® spatial audio rendering and head tracking solution, will offer a THX tuned and optimized audio experience for each OEM device, providing the best possible out-of-the-box experience for the consumer. This Ceva software offering, that is tuned by THX, also includes for the OEM device a variety of curated spatial audio presets for most content types including gaming, movies, music, and speech, further elevating the user experience.

"Spatial audio delivers immersive, multidimensional audio, enhancing any listening, gaming or viewing experience," said Chad Lucien, vice president and general manager of the Sensors and Audio Business Unit, Ceva. "The RealSpace® Tuned by THX™ offering will bring the exceptional performance enabled by our spatial audio solution, customized by THX, to more OEMs who demand a premium experience and audio brand for their products."

THX Ltd., founded by Lucas Films 40 years ago, is a globally recognized mark of high-fidelity audio excellence. THX first brought today's high global standards for audio certification to cinemas and has expanded to deliver this in the home theater, gaming and mobile device sectors. OEMs choosing RealSpace® Tuned by THX™ will be able to leverage this mark of high fidelity to appeal to both existing and new audiences who today demand the best in audio reproduction so they can experience entertainment the way the creator intended it to be enjoyed.

"Through our partnership with Ceva, we aim to help more OEMs provide to their consumers higher fidelity immersive audio experience," said Jason Fiber, chief executive officer, THX Ltd. "We are pleased to announce this Ceva and THX collaboration to expand adoption of new branded devices coming to market in 2024 and beyond."

RealSpace spatial audio rendering software provides the most accurate digital simulation of real-life, immersive sound in the industry. Its proprietary algorithms create a realistic aural experience through as little as two-channel stereo audio while supporting full multi-channel and ambisonics. With dynamic head tracking Sensor Fusion Algorithms enabled, the RealSpace user experience is even more immersive, as the sound sources are held stationary while the user's head is moving, simulating listening experiences in the real world. This allows the user to experience theater-like sound through headphones or earbuds when watching movies, playing video games or listening to music, podcasts or conference calls.

Ceva's three versions of its RealSpace® software to OEMs, all of which will include a "Tuned by THX™" option, include:

RealSpace Personal for DSP and MCU based TWS earbuds and wireless headphones

RealSpace Mobile for smartphone-based systems delivering multi-channel sound to connected TWS earbuds and headphones

RealSpace Ambient for Bluetooth and USB speakers and soundbars to provide immersive spatial audio sound

For more information, visit: https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-realspace/. For further information about Tuned by THX please visit https://www.thx.com/tuned-by-thx/.

RealSpace® Tuned by THX™ at CES 2024

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas Jan 9 – 12, 2024, Ceva will demonstrate its RealSpace® Tuned by THX™ software delivering immersive, multichannel spatial audio sound for headphones in its private meeting suite at the Westgate Hotel. To experience the demo, contact the Ceva events team and book an appointment.

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist's vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA™ (Achromatic Audio Amplifier) audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and follow us on Twitter.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 17 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube , Facebook, and Instagram.

THX, Tuned by THX and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

