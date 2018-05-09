CEVA, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Starting in fiscal year 2018, CEVA will report its earnings under the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606.
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $17.6 million, a 17% decrease compared to $21.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2017. First quarter 2018 licensing and related revenue was $10.1 million, an increase of 6% when compared to $9.5 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $7.5 million, a decrease of 36% when compared to $11.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2017.
Under ASC 606, CEVA's royalty revenue represents actual or best estimates of customer shipments during the first quarter. Revenues for the first quarter of 2017 was reported under ASC 605, the old revenue recognition standard, where royalty revenue was reported one quarter in arrears. Under ASC 605, CEVA's first quarter 2018 royalty revenue was $10.0 million, a decrease of 15% year-over-year compared to $11.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2017. As required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, throughout 2018, CEVA's quarterly financials will be provided under both revenue recognition standards to allow a more aligned year-over-year comparison.
Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, stated: "Our licensing business continues to perform very well, with fourteen deals signed, including two lead customers each for our new CEVA-NeuPro AI processors and our CEVA-ClearVox noise suppression and beamforming technologies. In our royalty business, the market experienced excess channel inventory in the low tier smartphone and feature phone markets, which resulted in weaker than expected baseband shipments in the first quarter. This was partially offset by continued growth in shipments and revenue from our non-handset baseband customers, increasing 58% and 39%, respectively, over first quarter 2017 actual shipments."
Of the fourteen license agreements completed during the quarter, eight were for CEVA DSP and AI products, and six were for CEVA connectivity IPs. All of the licensing agreements signed during the quarter were for non-handset baseband applications and three were with first-time customers of CEVA. Customers' target markets for the licenses include smart cameras and vehicle-to-vehicle communications for ADAS, surveillance cameras, cellular IoT, Bluetooth headsets, car infotainment systems and advanced consumer cameras. Geographically, four of the deals signed were in China, two were in the U.S., two were in Europe and six were in the APAC region, including Japan.
GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $2.2 million, as compared to a net gain of $4.1 million reported for the same period in 2017. GAAP diluted loss per share for the first quarter of 2018 was ($0.10), as compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.19 a year ago.
Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 were $0.8 million and $0.04, respectively, down from the $6.3 million and $0.28 reported for the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $2.6 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million associated with the acquisition of RivieraWaves and an investment in NB-IoT technologies. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2017 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $1.8 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million associated with the acquisition of RivieraWaves.
Under ASC 605, total revenue was $19.5 million. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share were ($0.5) million and ($0.02), respectively. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 were $2.5 million and $0.11, respectively.
Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "During the quarter, we invested in new cellular IoT technologies to strengthen our position and value-add to customers in this burgeoning market segment. Additionally, the company repurchased approximately $1.5 million of its common stock under our existing share repurchase program. At the end of the quarter, our cash balance, marketable securities and bank deposits totaled $183 million, with no debt."
|
CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – U.S. GAAP
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
Quarter ended
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Revenues:
|
Licensing and related revenues
|
$ 10,083
|
$ 9,535
|
Royalties
|
7,486
|
11,752
|
Total revenues
|
17,569
|
21,287
|
Cost of revenues
|
1,972
|
1,696
|
Gross profit
|
15,597
|
19,591
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
12,016
|
9,873
|
Sales and marketing
|
3,176
|
2,938
|
General and administrative
|
2,954
|
2,125
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
359
|
309
|
Total operating expenses
|
18,505
|
15,245
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(2,908)
|
4,346
|
Financial income, net
|
927
|
571
|
Income (loss) before taxes on income
|
(1,981)
|
4,917
|
Income taxes
|
201
|
810
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (2,182)
|
$ 4,107
|
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|
( $0.10)
|
$0.19
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share (in thousands):
|
Basic
|
22,148
|
21,398
|
Diluted
|
22,148
|
22,187
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
|
Quarter ended
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
(2,182)
|
4,107
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues
|
157
|
91
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses
|
1,269
|
871
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses
|
454
|
289
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses
|
891
|
698
|
Income tax benefit related to equity-based compensation expenses
|
(129)
|
(115)
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to RivieraWaves transaction and in 2018 NB-IoT technologies
|
359
|
309
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 819
|
$ 6,250
|
GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted net income (loss) per share (in thousands)
|
22,148
|
22,187
|
Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands)
|
968
|
362
|
Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the above (in thousands )
|
23,116
|
22,549
|
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
($ 0.10)
|
$ 0.19
|
Equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.08
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to RivieraWaves transaction and in 2018 NB-IoT technologies
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 0.01
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.28
|
CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017 (*)
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 18,382
|
$ 21,739
|
Marketable securities and short term bank deposits
|
118,481
|
117,096
|
Trade receivables, net
|
13,902
|
14,480
|
Accrued revenue
|
9,425
|
2,014
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
4,136
|
3,747
|
Total current assets
|
164,326
|
159,076
|
Long-term assets:
|
Bank deposits
|
45,967
|
44,518
|
Severance pay fund
|
9,086
|
8,910
|
Deferred tax assets
|
4,085
|
3,643
|
Property and equipment, net
|
6,805
|
6,926
|
Goodwill
|
46,612
|
46,612
|
Intangible assets, net
|
3,583
|
1,742
|
Other long term assets
|
6,078
|
5,385
|
Total assets
|
$ 286,542
|
$ 276,812
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Trade payables
|
$ 499
|
$ 392
|
Deferred revenues
|
4,973
|
4,399
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
18,071
|
18,004
|
Total current liabilities
|
23,543
|
22,795
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
Accrued severance pay
|
9,784
|
9,347
|
Accrued Liabilities
|
400
|
-
|
Total liabilities
|
33,727
|
32,142
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock:
|
22
|
22
|
Additional paid in-capital
|
217,923
|
217,417
|
Treasury stock
|
(24,146)
|
(26,056)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,188)
|
(586)
|
Retained earnings
|
60,204
|
53,873
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
252,815
|
244,670
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 286,542
|
$ 276,812
|
(*) Derived from audited financial statements
