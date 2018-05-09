CEVA, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $17.6 million, a 17% decrease compared to $21.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2017. First quarter 2018 licensing and related revenue was $10.1 million, an increase of 6% when compared to $9.5 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $7.5 million, a decrease of 36% when compared to $11.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2017.

Under ASC 606, CEVA's royalty revenue represents actual or best estimates of customer shipments during the first quarter. Revenues for the first quarter of 2017 was reported under ASC 605, the old revenue recognition standard, where royalty revenue was reported one quarter in arrears. Under ASC 605, CEVA's first quarter 2018 royalty revenue was $10.0 million, a decrease of 15% year-over-year compared to $11.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2017. As required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, throughout 2018, CEVA's quarterly financials will be provided under both revenue recognition standards to allow a more aligned year-over-year comparison.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, stated: "Our licensing business continues to perform very well, with fourteen deals signed, including two lead customers each for our new CEVA-NeuPro AI processors and our CEVA-ClearVox noise suppression and beamforming technologies. In our royalty business, the market experienced excess channel inventory in the low tier smartphone and feature phone markets, which resulted in weaker than expected baseband shipments in the first quarter. This was partially offset by continued growth in shipments and revenue from our non-handset baseband customers, increasing 58% and 39%, respectively, over first quarter 2017 actual shipments."

Of the fourteen license agreements completed during the quarter, eight were for CEVA DSP and AI products, and six were for CEVA connectivity IPs. All of the licensing agreements signed during the quarter were for non-handset baseband applications and three were with first-time customers of CEVA. Customers' target markets for the licenses include smart cameras and vehicle-to-vehicle communications for ADAS, surveillance cameras, cellular IoT, Bluetooth headsets, car infotainment systems and advanced consumer cameras. Geographically, four of the deals signed were in China, two were in the U.S., two were in Europe and six were in the APAC region, including Japan.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $2.2 million, as compared to a net gain of $4.1 million reported for the same period in 2017. GAAP diluted loss per share for the first quarter of 2018 was ($0.10), as compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.19 a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 were $0.8 million and $0.04, respectively, down from the $6.3 million and $0.28 reported for the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $2.6 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million associated with the acquisition of RivieraWaves and an investment in NB-IoT technologies. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2017 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $1.8 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million associated with the acquisition of RivieraWaves.

Under ASC 605, total revenue was $19.5 million. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share were ($0.5) million and ($0.02), respectively. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 were $2.5 million and $0.11, respectively.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "During the quarter, we invested in new cellular IoT technologies to strengthen our position and value-add to customers in this burgeoning market segment. Additionally, the company repurchased approximately $1.5 million of its common stock under our existing share repurchase program. At the end of the quarter, our cash balance, marketable securities and bank deposits totaled $183 million, with no debt."

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Quarter ended

March 31,

2018 2017

Unaudited Unaudited Revenues:



Licensing and related revenues $ 10,083 $ 9,535 Royalties 7,486 11,752





Total revenues 17,569 21,287





Cost of revenues 1,972 1,696





Gross profit 15,597 19,591





Operating expenses:



Research and development, net 12,016 9,873 Sales and marketing 3,176 2,938 General and administrative 2,954 2,125 Amortization of intangible assets 359 309





Total operating expenses 18,505 15,245





Operating income (loss) (2,908) 4,346 Financial income, net 927 571





Income (loss) before taxes on income (1,981) 4,917 Income taxes 201 810





Net income (loss) $ (2,182) $ 4,107





Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share ( $0.10) $0.19 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share (in thousands):



Basic 22,148 21,398 Diluted 22,148 22,187

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Quarter ended

March 31,

2018 2017

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) (2,182) 4,107 Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 157 91 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses 1,269 871 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses 454 289 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses 891 698 Income tax benefit related to equity-based compensation expenses (129) (115) Amortization of intangible assets related to RivieraWaves transaction and in 2018 NB-IoT technologies 359 309 Non-GAAP net income $ 819 $ 6,250





GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted net income (loss) per share (in thousands) 22,148 22,187 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands) 968 362





Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the above (in thousands ) 23,116 22,549











GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share ($ 0.10) $ 0.19 Equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes $ 0.12 $ 0.08 Amortization of intangible assets related to RivieraWaves transaction and in 2018 NB-IoT technologies $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.28







CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)



March 31, December 31,

2018 2017 (*)

Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,382 $ 21,739 Marketable securities and short term bank deposits 118,481 117,096 Trade receivables, net 13,902 14,480 Accrued revenue 9,425 2,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,136 3,747 Total current assets 164,326 159,076 Long-term assets:



Bank deposits 45,967 44,518 Severance pay fund 9,086 8,910 Deferred tax assets 4,085 3,643 Property and equipment, net 6,805 6,926 Goodwill 46,612 46,612 Intangible assets, net 3,583 1,742 Other long term assets 6,078 5,385 Total assets $ 286,542 $ 276,812

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 499 $ 392 Deferred revenues 4,973 4,399 Accrued expenses and other payables 18,071 18,004 Total current liabilities 23,543 22,795





Long-term liabilities:



Accrued severance pay 9,784 9,347 Accrued Liabilities 400 - Total liabilities 33,727 32,142





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock: 22 22 Additional paid in-capital 217,923 217,417 Treasury stock (24,146) (26,056) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,188) (586) Retained earnings 60,204 53,873 Total stockholders' equity 252,815 244,670 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 286,542 $ 276,812



(*) Derived from audited financial statements

