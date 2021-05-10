CEVA, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $25.4 million, an 8% increase compared to $23.6 million reported for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 licensing and related revenue was $14.4 million, a decrease of 1% when compared to $14.5 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $11.0 million, an increase of 21% when compared to $9.1 million reported for the first quarter of 2020.

Eleven license agreements were completed during the quarter, out of which two were with first time customers. Customers' target applications include 5G reduced capability (RedCap) connectivity, and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and ultra-wide band (UWB) connectivity for a range of IoT, smartphones and smart home devices. Geographically, ten of the deals signed were in China, and one was elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, stated: "Our first quarter results reflect a strong start for the year, with outstanding execution in licensing and royalty revenues exceeding our expectations. Our wireless connectivity technologies in particular are experiencing exceptional demand, driven by Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6, and new IoT use cases based on the 5G RedCap standard and UWB."

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.6 million, as compared to a net loss of $1.2 million reported for the same period in 2020. GAAP diluted loss per share for the first quarter of 2021 was ($0.16), as compared to a GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.05) for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $0.3 million and $0.01, respectively, from $2.6 million and $0.11 reported for the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $3.2 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, net of taxes, of $0.7 million associated with the acquisition of the Hillcrest Labs business and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $3.1 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, net of taxes, of $0.7 million associated with the acquisition of the Hillcrest Labs business and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "Our first quarter financial performance generated top-line growth year-over-year of 8%, driven by 56% growth in royalties from our base station & IoT product category. Our earnings per share for the quarter reflects a revenue mix in which the majority of revenues recognized are associated with our connectivity products originating in France, and are subject to a higher corporate tax rate. We expect our ongoing corporate tax rate to be lower and in line with our original expectations, but mainly dependent on the outcome of our revenue allocation mix. At the end of March 2021, our cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were approximately $174 million, with no debt."

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of CEVA to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include Mr. Wertheizer's statements regarding demand for the Company's products and Mr. Arieli's statements regarding anticipated ongoing corporate tax rates. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing CEVA results include: the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the extent and length of the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on customers, consumer demand and the global economy generally; the ability of CEVA DSP cores and other technologies to continue to be strong growth drivers for us; our success in penetrating new markets, including in the base station and IoT markets, and maintaining our market position in existing markets; our ability to diversify the company's royalty streams, the ability of products incorporating our technologies to achieve market acceptance, the maturation of the connectivity, IoT and 5G markets, the effect of intense industry competition and consolidation, global chip market trends, including supply chain issues as a result of COVID-19 and other factors, the possibility that markets for CEVA's technologies may not develop as expected or that products incorporating our technologies do not achieve market acceptance; our ability to timely and successfully develop and introduce new technologies; and general market conditions and other risks relating to our business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. CEVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT.

CEVA is a sustainable and environmentally conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At CEVA, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Quarter ended

March 31,

2021 2020

Unaudited Unaudited Revenues:



Licensing and related revenues $ 14,397 $ 14,495 Royalties 11,005 9,120





Total revenues 25,402 23,615





Cost of revenues 2,381 2,751





Gross profit 23,021 20,864





Operating expenses:



Research and development, net 17,593 15,113 Sales and marketing 3,302 3,168 General and administrative 2,880 3,664 Amortization of intangible assets 576 582





Total operating expenses 24,351 22,527





Operating loss (1,330) (1,663) Financial income, net 36 831





Loss before taxes on income (1,294) (832) Taxes on income 2,336 353





Net loss $ (3,630) $ (1,185)





Basic and diluted net loss per share ($0.16) ($0.05) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share (in thousands):



Basic 22,546 21,994 Diluted 22,546 21,994

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Quarter ended

March 31,

2021 2020

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss (3,630) (1,185) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 143 158 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development

expenses 1,685 1,623 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing

expenses 418 451 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative

expenses 952 875 Income tax benefit related to equity-based compensation expenses — (49) Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes, related to acquisition of

Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT and Immervision

technologies 686 693 Non-GAAP net income $ 254 $ 2,566





GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation

of diluted net loss per share (in thousands) 22,546 21,994 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based

awards (in thousands) 819 933

Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of

diluted earnings per share, excluding the above (in thousands) 23,365 22,927











GAAP diluted loss per share ($ 0.16) ($ 0.05) Equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes, related to acquisition of

Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT and Immervision

technologies $ 0.03 $ 0.03





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.11







CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)



March 31, December 31,

2021 2020 (*)

Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,662 $ 21,143 Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits 92,319 108,987 Trade receivables, net 13,802 14,765 Unbilled receivables 10,829 16,459 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,061 6,205 Total current assets 178,673 167,559 Long-term assets:



Bank deposits 28,156 29,529 Severance pay fund 10,403 10,535 Deferred tax assets, net 11,931 10,826 Property and equipment, net 7,829 7,586 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,354 9,052 Goodwill 51,070 51,070 Intangible assets, net 10,190 10,836 Other long-term assets 8,927 9,959 Total assets $ 315,533 $ 306,952





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 818 $ 894 Deferred revenues 3,394 2,434 Accrued expenses and other payables 29,873 21,883 Operating lease liabilities 2,834 2,969 Total current liabilities 36,919 28,180





Long-term liabilities:



Accrued severance pay 11,000 11,226 Operating lease liabilities 5,056 5,772 Other accrued liabilities 909 885 Total liabilities 53,884 46,063





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock 23 22 Additional paid in-capital 227,671 233,172 Treasury stock (17,708) (30,133) Accumulated other comprehensive income 93 478 Retained earnings 51,570 57,350 Total stockholders' equity 261,649 260,889 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 315,533 $ 306,952

(*) Derived from audited financial statements

