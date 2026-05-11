Ceva, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Highlights strong licensing growth driven by integrated solutions and accelerating edge AI adoption

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter Highlights: *

Ceva, Inc. reported Q1 2026 revenue of $27M and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.04. 14 license agreements were concluded in the quarter, including 2 OEM and 3 multi-technology deals. Ceva-powered device shipments were 458M units, including a record 91M Wi-Fi units. Strategic wins included Bluetooth HDT with integrated RF, 5G NTN, UWB, and Auto AI entering production on the 2026 Toyota RAV4. For more information, view the infographic.

Delivered total revenues of $27.0 million, up 11% year-over-year

Licensing and related revenues of $17.8 million, up 18% year-over-year and the highest in three years

Royalty revenues of $9.2 million, with smart edge royalties up 8% year-over-year, driven by record shipments in Wi-Fi, and strong contribution from cellular IoT, 5G infrastructure and automotive AI

Signed 14 IP licensing agreements, including several multi-technology engagements with existing customers

Secured a major customer win for Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) solution, including Ceva's internally developed RF technology, demonstrating its system-level connectivity strategy

Expanded customer engagements in 5G NTN and Ultra-Wideband, increasing value per design

AI represented more than 20% of licensing and related revenues, with strong growth and key production milestones, including the Renesas R-Car V4H platform entering the 2026 Toyota RAV4, alongside a collaboration with NXP for its latest software-defined vehicle processors

*Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to first quarter 2025.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented, "We delivered a strong start to 2026, highlighted by our highest licensing and related revenues in three years and continued momentum across our connectivity and AI portfolios. Importantly, this quarter reflects the successful execution of our strategy to expand beyond discrete IP into more integrated, system-level solutions. A major Bluetooth HDT licensing agreement, including RF, alongside our expansion in 5G NTN and Ultra-Wideband, demonstrates how we are increasing our value per design and deepening customer engagement. We also saw encouraging trends in royalties, with continued strength across our smart edge markets, partially offset by softness in smartphones."

"In AI, our growth strategy and relentless focus on market-leading innovation are translating into production, with our technology integrated into leading automotive platforms and entering mass-volume production. With AI contributing over 20% of licensing and related revenues and a strong pipeline of engagements, we believe we are well positioned as the industry accelerates toward hybrid AI and the expansion of Physical AI at the edge."

Business and Market Highlights

During the first quarter, Ceva signed 14 IP licensing agreements across connectivity, AI, and satellite communications, including several multi-technology engagements aligned with its strategy to deliver more integrated, system-level solutions.

The company secured a major full-stack Bluetooth HDT solution license, marking a key milestone in expanding value per design and increasing royalty contribution, while helping customers reduce integration complexity and accelerate time-to-market. Additional wins included a Wi-Fi 7 design targeting consumer IoT, a Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth combo engagement with a leading edge-AI SoC platform provider, and multiple Bluetooth and Wi-Fi agreements.

Ceva also expanded into new connectivity domains, introducing its PentaG-NTN platform and progressing a satellite customer engagement to a more integrated baseband solution. In Ultra-Wideband, the company launched its next-generation platform and secured a new customer as adoption accelerates across industrial and automotive applications.

In AI, Ceva continued to expand its footprint with multiple licensing agreements and achieved a key production milestone, with its AI DSP and accelerator deployed in the Renesas R-Car V4H platform, now entering production in the 2026 Toyota RAV4. The company also announced a collaboration with NXP for its latest software-defined vehicle processors. AI represented more than 20% of licensing and related revenues in the quarter, reflecting strong growth and increasing contribution.

Across its markets, Ceva continues to see strong demand in IoT and AI-driven applications, with record Wi-Fi shipments and significant growth in cellular IoT. These trends, together with the shift toward more integrated, system-level solutions and increasing adoption of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo chips, are driving higher value per device and reinforcing the company's long-term royalty growth model.

Other first quarter financial data: *

GAAP gross margin was 86%, in line with last year

GAAP operating loss was $5.1 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $4.4 million

GAAP net loss was $4.5 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $3.3 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.16, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.14

Non-GAAP gross margin was 87%, in line with last year

Non-GAAP operating income was $0.5 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $0.3 million

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.1 million and $0.04, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.4 million and $0.06, respectively

*Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to first quarter 2025.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, added, "Our first quarter results reflect strong licensing execution and the continued progression toward higher-value, multi-technology engagements. This shift is driving improved economics per deal and strengthening the long-term royalty potential of our business. We also continue to see encouraging trends across our diversified end markets, particularly in IoT and AI-driven applications. We continue to manage the impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and are implementing measures to partially offset the resulting expenses."

Ceva Conference Call

On May 11, 2026, Ceva management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the operating performance for the quarter.

The conference call will be available via the following dial in numbers:

U.S. Participants: Dial 1-844-435-0316 (Access Code: Ceva)

International Participants: Dial +1-412-317-6365 (Access Code: Ceva)

The conference call will also be available live via webcast at the following link: https://app.webinar.net/N8PRLk4oljM. https://app.webinar.net/ePpLk12BRaDhttps://app.webinar.net/GvAklQElMmjPlease go to the web site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing +1 855-669-9658 or +1 412-317-0088 (access code: 4033535) from one hour after the end of the call until 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on May 18, 2026. The replay will also be available at Ceva's web site at www.ceva-ip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Ceva to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements about Ceva's positioning for future growth and to serve as a foundational technology provider for intelligent, connected devices, licensing agreement wins, future industry demand, our market position for the future and future growth in the demand of our products, our forecast of financial measures for the following quarter and 2026, our long term targets and underlying assumptions, our future investments, expectations about future market, the success of our strategies and agreements, visibility into future revenue streams, and Ceva's focus on expense management and profitability improvement. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing Ceva results include: the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of Ceva's technologies and products incorporating Ceva's technologies to achieve market acceptance; Ceva's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the lengthy sales cycle for IP and related solutions; Ceva's ability to diversify royalty streams and license revenues; geopolitical risks and instability, including the impact of tariffs and other trade measures and potential disruptions related to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East; and general market conditions and other risks relating to Ceva's business and industry, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. Ceva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 21 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram .

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS – U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

March 31,

2026 2025

Unaudited Unaudited Revenues:



Licensing and related revenues $ 17,820 $ 15,042 Royalties 9,204 9,203





Total revenues 27,024 24,245





Cost of revenues 3,729 3,487





Gross profit 23,295 20,758





Operating expenses:



Research and development, net 19,837 17,609 Sales and marketing 3,766 3,449 General and administrative 4,660 3,933 Amortization of intangible assets 117 149 Total operating expenses 28,380 25,140





Operating loss (5,085) (4,382) Financial income, net 1,877 2,100 Remeasurement of marketable equity securities 64 (54)





Loss before taxes on income (3,144) (2,336) Income tax expense 1,315 991 Net loss $ (4,459) $ (3,327)





Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.16) $ (0.14)





Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share (in thousands):



Basic and diluted 27,678 23,764

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data







Three months ended

March 31,

2026 2025

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (4,459) $ (3,327) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 182 159 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses 2,863 2,466 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses 717 566 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses 1,610 1,132 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses 176 208 Costs associated with asset acquisition 61 144 Loss (income) associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities (64) 54 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,086 $ 1,402 GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted net loss per share (in thousands) 27,678 23,764 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands) 1,810 1,618 Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the above (in thousands) 29,488 25,382











GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.16) $ (0.14) Equity-based compensation expense $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Costs associated with asset acquisition $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.06



Three months ended

March 31,

2026 2025

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP operating loss $ (5,085) $ (4,382) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 182 159 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses 2,863 2,466 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses 717 566 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses 1,610 1,132 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses 176 208 Costs associated with asset acquisition 61 144 Total non-GAAP operating income $ 524 $ 293













Three months ended

March 31,

2026 2025

Unaudited Unaudited





GAAP gross profit $ 23,295 $ 20,758 GAAP gross margin 86 % 86 %





Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 182 159 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses 59 59 Total non-GAAP gross profit 23,536 20,976 Non-GAAP gross margin 87 % 87 %













Three months ended

March 31,

2026 2025

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP operating expenses 28,380 25,140 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses (2,863) (2,466) Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses (717) (566) Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses (1,610) (1,132) Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses (117) (149) Costs associated with asset acquisition (61) (144) Total non-GAAP operating expenses $ 23,012 $ 20,683

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





March 31, December 31,



2026 2025 (*)



Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,367 $ 40,586 Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

194,326 181,397 Trade receivables, net

17,737 19,495 Unbilled receivables

31,135 29,860 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,297 13,498 Total current assets

280,862 284,836 Long-term assets:





Severance pay fund

7,225 7,530 Deferred tax assets, net

274 257 Property and equipment, net

9,010 7,054 Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,190 17,486 Investment in marketable equity securities

119 55 Goodwill

58,308 58,308 Intangible assets, net

868 1,044 Other long-term assets

14,370 11,686 Total assets

$ 388,226 $ 388,256







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade payables

$ 2,388 $ 2,418 Deferred revenues

2,968 3,496 Accrued expenses and other payables

19,224 21,026 Operating lease liabilities

2,794 1,743 Total current liabilities

27,374 28,683 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued severance pay

7,428 7,690 Operating lease liabilities

14,083 14,388 Other accrued liabilities

1,158 1,037 Total liabilities

50,043 51,798 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock

28 28 Additional paid in-capital

343,298 337,966 Treasury stock

0 (1,591) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(660) 79 Accumulated deficit

(4,483) (24) Total stockholders' equity

338,183 336,458 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 388,226 $ 388,256

(*) Derived from audited financial statements.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures in the press release is useful to investors in analyzing the results for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and 2025 because the exclusion of the applicable expenses may provide a meaningful analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of quarterly results. Further, the Company believes it is useful for investors to understand how the expenses associated with the application of FASB ASC No. 718 are reflected in its statements of income. The reconciliation of financial measures should be reviewed in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and are intended to provide additional insight into the Company's operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, offer a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business. The reconciliation of financial measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's reported GAAP results.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.