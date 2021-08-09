CEVA, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was an all-time record high $30.5 million, a 29% increase compared to $23.6 million reported for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 licensing, non-recurring engineering (NRE) and related revenue was $15.5 million, an increase of 15% when compared to $13.5 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $14.9 million, an increase of 48% when compared to $10.1 million reported for the second quarter of 2020. Royalty revenue included a payment of $3.3 million upon the resolution of a disagreement on royalties for past shipments.

Seventeen license agreements were concluded during the quarter, out of which six were with first time customers. Customers' target applications and devices include True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, 5G smartphones, surveillance equipment, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G for telecom, enterprise and industrial markets, and a range of applications for IoT, consumer and medical. Geographically, nine of the deals signed were in China, two were elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific Region, five were in the U.S, and one was in Europe.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, stated: "Our performance in the second quarter was exceptional, both in terms of financial metrics, with all-time high revenue, and in terms of market traction, where our IP portfolio continues to attract customers who rely on us to streamline and expedite their IoT and 5G strategies. With the acquisition of Intrinsix in the quarter, we are expanding our market reach to the large aerospace & defense space and enriching our business model, offering key customers optimized solutions that take advantage of our differentiated IP and competencies in RF, mixed-signal and security IP solutions. Our royalty mix continues to show strength in the base station and IoT category, with 5G base station radio access networks (RAN) returning to growth in the quarter and record shipments of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular IoT devices."

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million, as compared to a net loss of $1.1 million reported for the same period in 2020. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.01, as compared to a GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.05) for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $5.1 million and $0.22, respectively, from $2.9 million and $0.12 reported for the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $2.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, net of taxes, of $0.9 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, and (c) $1.0 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses, net of taxes, of $3.3 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, net of taxes, of $0.7 million associated with the acquisition of the Hillcrest Labs business and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "Our outstanding second quarter financial performance generated top-line growth year-over-year of 29%, and non-GAAP EPS growth of 83%. Licensing, NRE and related revenue included NRE revenues for the first time, as we completed the acquisition of Intrinsix prior to the end of the quarter. Our blended corporate tax rate was back to its forecasted levels as our revenue deal mix was more balanced. At the end of June 2021, our cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were approximately $137 million, with no debt."

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of CEVA to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include Mr. Wertheizer's statements regarding the impact of the Intrinsix acquisition on the Company's market reach and business model and demand for the Company's products. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing CEVA results include: the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the extent and length of the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on customers, consumer demand and the global economy generally; the ability of CEVA DSP cores and other technologies to continue to be strong growth drivers for us; our success in penetrating new markets, including in the base station and IoT markets, and maintaining our market position in existing markets; our ability to diversify the company's royalty streams, the ability of products incorporating our technologies to achieve market acceptance, the maturation of the connectivity, IoT and 5G markets, the effect of intense industry competition and consolidation, global chip market trends, including supply chain issues as a result of COVID-19 and other factors, the possibility that markets for CEVA's technologies may not develop as expected or that products incorporating our technologies do not achieve market acceptance; our ability to timely and successfully develop and introduce new technologies; our ability to successfully integrate Intrinsix into our business; and general market conditions and other risks relating to our business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. CEVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies for a smarter, safer, connected world. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, cryptography cores, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are offered in conjunction with our Intrinsix chip design capabilities for complete IP solutions. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, PC, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense, medical and IoT. Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB) and NB-IoT are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

CEVA is a sustainable and environmentally conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At CEVA, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues:







Licensing, NRE and related revenues $ 15,535 $ 13,530 $ 29,932 $ 28,025 Royalties 14,922 10,076 25,927 19,196









Total revenues 30,457 23,606 55,859 47,221









Cost of revenues 3,693 3,005 6,074 5,756









Gross profit 26,764 20,601 49,785 41,465









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 17,457 14,979 35,050 30,092 Sales and marketing 2,893 2,893 6,195 6,061 General and administrative 4,159 3,663 7,039 7,327 Amortization of intangible assets 667 575 1,243 1,157









Total operating expenses 25,176 22,110 49,527 44,637









Operating income (loss) 1,588 (1,509) 258 (3,172) Financial income, net 356 838 392 1,669









Income (loss) before taxes on income 1,944 (671) 650 (1,503) Taxes on income 1,629 419 3,965 772









Net income (loss) $ 315 $ (1,090) $ (3,315) $ (2,275)









Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $0.01 ($0.05) ($0.15) ($0.10) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share (in thousands):







Basic 22,823 22,017 22,685 22,006 Diluted 23,140 22,017 22,685 22,006

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ 315 ($ 1,090) ($3,315) ($2,275) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 119 156 262 314 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development

expenses 1,743 1,722 3,428 3,345 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing

expenses 367 512 785 963 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative

expenses 677 1,027 1,629 1,902 Income tax benefit related to equity-based compensation

expenses — (135) — (184) Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes, related to acquisition of

Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT and

Immervision technologies 851 684 1,537 1,377 Costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition 1,005 — 1,005 — Non-GAAP net income $ 5,077 $ 2,876 $ 5,331 $ 5,442









GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation

of diluted net income (loss) per share (in thousands) 23,140 22,017 22,685 22,006 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based

awards (in thousands) 343 1,015 739 973 Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of

diluted earnings per share, excluding the above (in thousands) 23,483 23,032 23,424 22,979



















GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 ($ 0.05) ($ 0.15) ($ 0.10) Equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.27 $ 0.28 Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes, related to acquisition of

Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT and

Immervision technologies $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 Costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition $ 0.04 — $ 0.04 — Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.24









CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (*)

Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,706 $ 21,143 Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits 100,394 108,987 Trade receivables, net 10,484 14,765 Unbilled receivables 16,213 16,459 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,451 6,205 Total current assets 161,248 167,559 Long-term assets:



Bank deposits 10,167 29,529 Severance pay fund 10,210 10,535 Deferred tax assets, net 13,220 10,826 Property and equipment, net 7,421 7,586 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,211 9,052 Goodwill 75,979 51,070 Intangible assets, net 14,753 10,836 Other long-term assets 9,416 9,959 Total assets $ 310,625 $ 306,952

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 2,077 $ 894 Deferred revenues 4,382 2,434 Accrued expenses and other payables 19,759 21,883 Operating lease liabilities 3,063 2,969 Total current liabilities 29,281 28,180





Long-term liabilities:



Accrued severance pay 10,606 11,226 Operating lease liabilities 4,718 5,772 Other accrued liabilities 1,004 885 Total liabilities 45,609 46,063





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock 23 22 Additional paid in-capital 230,083 233,172 Treasury stock (17,210) (30,133) Accumulated other comprehensive income 239 478 Retained earnings 51,881 57,350 Total stockholders' equity 265,016 260,889 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 310,625 $ 306,952



(*) Derived from audited financial statements

